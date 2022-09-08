Read full article on original website
Related
A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation
On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
msn.com
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to Queen
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis will move in with Prince Andrew, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
The Windsor estate is going to the dogs. Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, two of the four pooches she had when she died Thursday, will move into the Royal Lodge to live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, CNN reported Sunday. The Duchess of York, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
PETS・
Comments / 0