Deadline

A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation

On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery

Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
