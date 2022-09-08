Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions
The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
Lets have all the soaps shown on a weekend again
What do you think guys. Soaps on a Saturday and Sunday. We might get used to it as we will have soaps to be shown this weekend as a one off. Perhaps a new weekly soap something like Howard's Way. Agreed. We need less not more. I sort of would...
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who is Adar?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. There are as many mysteries in the new Lord of the Rings show as there are rings. Well, actually, we haven't seen much of these so-called Rings of Power just yet, but you get our drift. Three episodes...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
Not Emmerdale Friday 9th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Another non-event I'm afraid. Evening Grolly! -Much like if the episode had aired anyway…😛. What a strange day it has been today. Its supposed to be on Sunday for an hour although for some reason it's not on Monday but corrie is for two hours. We've...
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Warren is devastated after learning the truth about Joel, while James hatches a devious scheme. Meanwhile, Sam and Zoe open up to each other about their pasts, and Victor's return story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
EastEnders Updated schedule changes
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
How Cobra Kai's bloodiest fight ever was ruined
Cobra Kai season five spoilers follow. Up until now Cobra Kai's most shocking fight remains season two's high-school brawl. You know, the one that featured Robby (Tanner Buchanan) kicking Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) over a second-floor railing landing him in a coma. We still cringe picturing it now. Miguel sailing...
EastEnders gets new airdate as BBC schedule changes after Queen's death
EastEnders is due to return to screens on BBC Two tonight (September 9) at 7.30pm. The latest episode of the soap was postponed yesterday (September 8) following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The entire BBC One schedule remains dedicated to special programming and news specials throughout Friday (September 9).
Coronation Street: The Peacock Family.
I miss this family and they were brilliant characters. Who thinks the producer was right to axe them?. They didn't do much the last few years but they started out really really well. I would have liked to have seen Claire and her kids return for the 60th - ten...
Coronation Street star Mikey North reveals all on Kelly's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street bad boy Gary Windass features in dramatic scenes next week as Kelly Neelan bows out from the show. In Kelly's last episodes, she finally discovers the truth about how Gary was responsible for the death of her father Rick in 2019. Kelly responds by...
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
Grey's Anatomy star discusses Nick and Meredith's future following that surprise cliffhanger
Grey's Anatomy is set to return for its 19th season next month and to hopefully clear up all the cliffhangers season 18 left in its wake. One that particularly upset fans was the ambiguous ending for Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her love interest Dr Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) as she seemed to walk away from their relationship.
