The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

By Elliot McGowan
 3 days ago

It’s beginning to look a lot like tacos.

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings.

With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch.

Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:

1. Antique Taco

Our top pick: Garlic Shrimp Taco

Address: 1360 N Milwaukee Avenue & 1000 W 35th Street

Find the Antique Taco menu here.

2. Taqueria El Asadero

Our top pick: Carne Asada Taco (Grilled skirt steak)

Address: 2213 W Montrose Avenue, Chicago

Find the Taqueria El Asadero menu here.

3. Carnitas Uruapan

Our top pick: Tacos De Carnitas

Address: 2813 W. 55th Street, Chicago

You can find the Carnitas Uruapan menu here.

7. Rojo Gusano

Our top pick: Mixed Mushroom Taco (Taco de Hongos)

Address: 4217 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

You can find the Rojo Gusano menu here.

5. L’ Patron

Our top pick: Carne Asada Taco

Address: 3749 W Fullerton Avenue, Chicago

You can find the L’Patron menu here.

6. Del Seoul

Our top pick: Sesame Chili Shrimp Taco

Address: 2568 N Clark Street, Chicago

You can find the Del Seoul menu here.

7. BIG & Little’s

Our top pick: The BIG & LITTLE’S Taco

Address: 1310 N Milwaukee Avenue & 1034 W Belmont Avenue

You can find the BIG & Little’s menu here.

8. Big Star

Our top pick: Papas Con Rajas Taco

Address: 1531 N Damen Avenue & 3640 N Clark Street

You can find the Big Star menus here.

9. 5 Rabanitos

Our top pick: Grilled Chicken Adobo Taco

Address: 1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

You can find the 5 Rabanitos menu here.

10. Carnitas Don Pedro

Our top pick: Taco De Carnitas

Address: 1113 W 18th Street, Chicago

You can find the Carnitas Don Pedro menu here.

11. Rubi’s at the New Maxwell Street Market

Our top pick: El Taco Azteca (Al Pastor con huevo)

Address: 800 S Desplaines St, Chicago

You can find the Rubi’s menu here.

12. Birrieria Zaragoza

Our top pick: Birria Taco

Address: 4852 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

You can find the Birrieria Zaragoza menu here.

13. La Chaparrita

Our top pick: Crispy Tripa Taco

Address: 2500 S Whipple Street, Chicago

You can find the La Chaparrita menu here.

14. La Lagartija Taqueria

Our top pick: Shrimp Taco

Address: 132 S Ashland Avenue, Chicago

You can find the La Lagartija menu here.

15. Mi Tocaya Antojería

Our top pick: Fried Oyster Taco

Address: 2800 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

You can find the full Mi Tocaya Antojería menu here.

16. Paco’s Tacos/La Internacional

Our top pick: Carne Asada Taco

Address: 4556 S. Ashland Ave, 4311 S. Archer Rd., and 6034 S. Pulaski Rd.

You can find the Paco’s Tacos menu here.

17. Velvet Taco

Our top pick: Spicy Tikka Chicken Taco

Address: 910 W Randolph Street & 1110 N. State Street

You can find the Velvet Taco menu here.

18. Taqueria El Milagro

Our top pick: Grilled Steak Taco

Address: 3050 W 26th Street, Chicago

You can find the Taqueria El Milagro menu here.

19. Tío Luis Tacos

Our top pick: Carne Asada Taco

Address: 3856 S Archer Ave, Chicago

You can find the Tío Luis Tacos menu here.

20. Taqueria 5 De Mayo

Our top pick: Chorizo Taco

Address: 2415 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

You can find the Taqueria 5 De Mayo menu here.

