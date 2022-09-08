Read full article on original website
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Don’t Count Bo Nix Out Yet
Let’s face it. Last Saturday wasn’t just ugly. That embarrassing afternoon in Atlanta, GA may have been one of the worst outings in recent memory for the Ducks, and on paper, it looks even worse. But that’s no reason to lose faith in this team and what coach...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Oregon passes USC for Pac-12 football's top recruiting class
For months, Oregon's battle for a fifth straight Pac-12 football recruiting crown has led to a direct fight with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. And during most of that time the Trojans have held a firm grip on the conference crown. That changed this week, as Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive ...
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 2
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
eugenecascadescoast.org
Expanding Services at Eugene Airport
Eugene Airport (EUG) is known for being the second largest airport in Oregon, having direct flights to 16 major US cities, and being only 15 minutes away from downtown Eugene. Due to an increased amount of traffic and a fast-growing demand for increased air service in the Eugene community, Eugene Airport is set for some major expansions that the community can look forward to.
yachatsnews.com
Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases
YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
nbc16.com
EWEB is gearing up fire preparations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
nbc16.com
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Remi
EUGENE, Ore. -- Remi is a bouncy pup with a propensity for prancing and a whole lot of energy for anyone willing to give her a home!. Remi is a 6-year-old medium-sized dog with a playful demeanor and a long black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they love how goofy Remi is, and say she loves the outdoors. Remi especially loves the water, and often jumps in Greenhill’s pool for a little swim. She also loves to play fetch, and will bring back the toy every single time and wait patiently for you to throw it again.
kezi.com
Missing Florence woman and daughter found
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
hh-today.com
Update on Waverly Lake, and more …
Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
