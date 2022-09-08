ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks Football: Don’t Count Bo Nix Out Yet

Let’s face it. Last Saturday wasn’t just ugly. That embarrassing afternoon in Atlanta, GA may have been one of the worst outings in recent memory for the Ducks, and on paper, it looks even worse. But that’s no reason to lose faith in this team and what coach...
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
kezi.com

Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
eugenecascadescoast.org

Expanding Services at Eugene Airport

Eugene Airport (EUG) is known for being the second largest airport in Oregon, having direct flights to 16 major US cities, and being only 15 minutes away from downtown Eugene. Due to an increased amount of traffic and a fast-growing demand for increased air service in the Eugene community, Eugene Airport is set for some major expansions that the community can look forward to.
yachatsnews.com

Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases

YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
kezi.com

Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
nbc16.com

EWEB is gearing up fire preparations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
nbc16.com

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Remi

EUGENE, Ore. -- Remi is a bouncy pup with a propensity for prancing and a whole lot of energy for anyone willing to give her a home!. Remi is a 6-year-old medium-sized dog with a playful demeanor and a long black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they love how goofy Remi is, and say she loves the outdoors. Remi especially loves the water, and often jumps in Greenhill’s pool for a little swim. She also loves to play fetch, and will bring back the toy every single time and wait patiently for you to throw it again.
kezi.com

Missing Florence woman and daughter found

FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
hh-today.com

Update on Waverly Lake, and more …

Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
