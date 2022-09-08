ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angela Bassett, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, and more named in first round of Emmys presenters

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcXPh_0hn17rfM00

The Television Academy has announced its first group of presenters for Monday’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about theboneonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
CMT

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”

The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Abc Audio#Smartphone App#The Television Academy#Abc
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages

Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy