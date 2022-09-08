ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

In Brief: 'Teletubbies' reboot coming to Netflix, and more

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceDAd_0hn17h5K00

Netflix is bringing back Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po -- a.k.a. the Teletubbies -- in November, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot of the popular kids TV show from the 1990s and early 2000s will feature the four Teletubbies interacting and discovering their world, and will be narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Teletubbies originated on the BBC in 1997 and first aired in the United States on PBS a year later. A 2014 reboot aired on Nick Jr. Episodes of the original currently stream on Pluto TV...

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game, based on the true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the titular 1970s dating series, according to Entertainment Weekly. Kendrick will also produce and star as Bradshaw, who appeared on the show and chose bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala -- dubbed "the Dating Game Killer" after it was discovered he was a serial killer. Bradshaw, it turns out, backed out of her date with Alcala, whom she later described as "creepy"...

Kate Walsh is set to reprise her Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, in a recurring role for the show's upcoming 19th season, according to Variety. She appeared on Grey's last season in a multi-episode arc, in which Addison returned to Grey Sloan Memorial in order to perform a uterine transplant on a patient, who later miscarried. Addison's first appearance will be in the third episode of the new season...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Netflix End of the Road: Queen Latifah and Ludacris fight for their lives on a thrilling cross-country road trip. Cobra Kai: Daniel calls an old friend for help after the shocking results of the All...
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco 'Meet Cute'; 'Knives Out' sequel teaser, and more

The upcoming Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco rom-com Meet Cute premieres September 21 on Peacock, but we got a sneak peek on Thursday with the debut of the movie's first trailer. The "timeless New York tale of girl meets boy" follows Sheila and Gary -- played respectively by Cuoco and Davidson -- who instantly fall in love. However, their perfect first date wasn't sheer luck. It turns out Sheila has a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. Eventually, Sheila's repeated attempts to make Gary "more perfect" go awry when he notices it's affecting his life and personality...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Josh Gad says he built 'Central Park' around people he wanted to work with

Central Park, the animated musical comedy from creator and star Josh Gad, is back with its first three episodes of season 3 on Apple TV+. The sitcom centers around the Tillerman family as they strive to save Central Park from being bought up by money-hungry land developers. Gad developed the show with Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, and gave ABC Audio insight into how they brought the series to life.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Rodney Alcala
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Kate Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Pluto Tv#Abc Audio#Teletubbies#Entertainment Weekly#Variety#Wi
102.5 The Bone

King Charles III: Read the text of the new king’s declaration

LONDON — King Charles III made his formal declaration to become the sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday. Charles, 73, was formally named king during a formal ceremony at St. James Palace, the BBC reported. He automatically became king Thursday upon the death of his 96-year-old mother, who sat on the throne for 70 years. Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
102.5 The Bone

Bachelorette star Erich Schwer apologizes after blackface photos surface, "I am deeply ashamed"

Bachelorette finalist Erich Schwer has issued an apology after old photos of him using blackface surfaced on the internet. "I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," he captioned an Instagram photo of a blank black square on Thursday evening. "What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance."
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy