How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch
100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
Gamespot
Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft
Once a great hero of Azeroth, you gave your life so the world would see another dawn. Rise again, Death Knight, and claim your destiny. World of Warcraft® Wrath of the Lich King® Classic™ Pre-Patch begins August 30.
Engadget
New 'Overwatch 2' heroes will be locked behind a battle pass
Is just a few weeks away and more details are trickling out about what to expect from the sequel. It’s been known for a while that there will be three at launch, the first fresh faces for the series in over two and a half years. But there will be significant changes to how Blizzard introduces new playable characters — you’ll need to unlock them through .
Digital Trends
Xbox and the Special Olympics are leading an esports ‘inclusion revolution’
The Gaming for Inclusion event is hosting its second annual tournament on September 10 and 17 in collaboration between Xbox and Special Olympics. The goal of Gaming for Inclusion is the result of multiple years of collaboration between Microsoft and the Special Olympics that dates back to 2018. The two have partnered to create numerous events, but when COVID forced so many Special Olympic events to be cancelled, a new, greater need for virtual ways for people to connect was needed.
MLB・
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
World of Warcraft's fated raids fit the 'end of expansion' feel perfectly
Revisiting previous raid tiers is a fun way to see out an expansion. No matter how good the raid tier, you're usually sick of the sight of it by the time the next raid rolls around. So when Blizzard announced that there wouldn't be a new raid in Season 4, and would instead reintroduce previous Shadowlands raids, I was understandably dubious.
Everything we know about Overwatch 2 from release date to 5v5 format
Overwatch 2 is replacing the original game entirely when it launches next month
Xbox update brings more social gaming to its fans
XBOX is bringing a big update to its consoles to focus on the social part of gaming. The first big change is to how voice chat will work when playing Xbox games. Currently, Xbox users can use voice chat to speak to their teammates in online games from anywhere in the world.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
Due To Lengthy Wait Times, Blizzard Requests That World Of Warcraft Classic Players Switch Servers
Players of World of Warcraft Classic are experiencing long wait times on the game’s busiest servers, and Blizzard is now advising them that the only way to avoid this problem is to switch to a less busy server. For the busiest servers of Classic World of Warcraft, stories of...
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream
We're in for a helping of Assassin's Creed on Saturday.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins
The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
Overwatch 2's approach to new heroes is bad for both players and the game
Locking new heroes behind battle pass progression is not the Overwatch I know and love
NME
Long-time ‘Battlefield’ creative director Lars Gustavsson leaves Dice
Battlefield creative director Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA Dice to seek a “new adventure,” parting ways with the studio he’s been with for over 20 years. In a blog post published yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed Gustavsson’s departure. “Creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with...
Marvel Snap, Ben Brode's new superhero card game, hits full release in October
The card battler will launch simultaneously on mobile devices and PC. Just over a month after scrapping its hugely unpopular monetization scheme, Second Dinner has announced that the free-to-play digital card battler Marvel Snap will go live on PC and mobile devices on October 8. A trailer released today showcases...
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko
The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
NME
‘Battlefield’ is getting a new “narrative campaign” from ‘Halo’ co-creator
Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced. Lehto joined EA in October 2021 and now helms the studio Ridgeline Games at the company. At the time, it was said that Ridgeline would be “focused on developing first-person shooter” games.
