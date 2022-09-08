ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

DBLTAP

How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch

Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch

100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
Engadget

New 'Overwatch 2' heroes will be locked behind a battle pass

Is just a few weeks away and more details are trickling out about what to expect from the sequel. It’s been known for a while that there will be three at launch, the first fresh faces for the series in over two and a half years. But there will be significant changes to how Blizzard introduces new playable characters — you’ll need to unlock them through .
Disguised Toast
Digital Trends

Xbox and the Special Olympics are leading an esports ‘inclusion revolution’

The Gaming for Inclusion event is hosting its second annual tournament on September 10 and 17 in collaboration between Xbox and Special Olympics. The goal of Gaming for Inclusion is the result of multiple years of collaboration between Microsoft and the Special Olympics that dates back to 2018. The two have partnered to create numerous events, but when COVID forced so many Special Olympic events to be cancelled, a new, greater need for virtual ways for people to connect was needed.
GamesRadar

A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator

Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's fated raids fit the 'end of expansion' feel perfectly

Revisiting previous raid tiers is a fun way to see out an expansion. No matter how good the raid tier, you're usually sick of the sight of it by the time the next raid rolls around. So when Blizzard announced that there wouldn't be a new raid in Season 4, and would instead reintroduce previous Shadowlands raids, I was understandably dubious.
The US Sun

Xbox update brings more social gaming to its fans

XBOX is bringing a big update to its consoles to focus on the social part of gaming. The first big change is to how voice chat will work when playing Xbox games. Currently, Xbox users can use voice chat to speak to their teammates in online games from anywhere in the world.
dotesports.com

The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked

Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins

The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
dotesports.com

Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko

The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
VIDEO GAMES

