Engadget
New 'Overwatch 2' heroes will be locked behind a battle pass
Is just a few weeks away and more details are trickling out about what to expect from the sequel. It’s been known for a while that there will be three at launch, the first fresh faces for the series in over two and a half years. But there will be significant changes to how Blizzard introduces new playable characters — you’ll need to unlock them through .
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
Digital Trends
Xbox and the Special Olympics are leading an esports ‘inclusion revolution’
The Gaming for Inclusion event is hosting its second annual tournament on September 10 and 17 in collaboration between Xbox and Special Olympics. The goal of Gaming for Inclusion is the result of multiple years of collaboration between Microsoft and the Special Olympics that dates back to 2018. The two have partnered to create numerous events, but when COVID forced so many Special Olympic events to be cancelled, a new, greater need for virtual ways for people to connect was needed.
MLB・
Gaming Influencers and the Growing Appeal for Brands and Marketers
Up-and-coming Twitch streamer allnbaby playing PGA 2K21 while members of his community join him live.
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch
100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
laptopmag.com
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Codename Red, Codename Hexe, and more
Here's everything that happened at Ubisoft Forward September 2022. The Ubisoft Forward September 2022 has come and gone, and with it, there's so much to share, especially in regards to the future of Assassin's Creed. Five new Assassin's Creed titles were revealed, and a new program that's meant to connect many experiences in the franchise as well.
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Azir Release Date
Riot Games, developer of the popular MOBA League of Legends, revealed the splash art and arrival date of Worlds 2022 Azir. Currently, it seems that this skin will sport four unique chromas that will help players stand out for an additional price. With this being Azir's first skin in roughly...
ComicBook
Ninja Reveals He Will No Longer Exclusively Stream on Twitch
Ninja has confirmed that he no longer has an exclusive streaming contract, meaning he can stream wherever he wants from now on. Ninja is one of the most prominent creators out there, setting Twitch records with massive streams. His biggest stream saw him playing Fortnite with rappers like Drake, something that was unheard of at that time and still doesn't really happen to this day. Ninja has had a rather wild streaming career. He made a name for himself on Twitch, but Microsoft handed him a heft bag of cash to come stream on its platform, Mixer. The Microsoft-owned platform caved in before Ninja's contract ended, allowing him to go back to Twitch, but it seems like he's leaving Twitch again... kind of.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins
The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
Tegan and Sara’s Teenage Years Form a Sweet, Scruffy Coming-of-Age Series in Amazon’s ‘High School’
The second scene in “High School,” before even the title card makes an appearance, sees future Canadian pop star Tegan Quin absently staring at the already-iconic Icelandic pop star Björk. While the swan queen would serve as a sound role model for any artistic-minded youth, Björk’s words barely register with the brooding young woman, sitting in her basement, building resentment toward a sister who’s upstairs monopolizing their once-shared friend, Phoebe (Olivia Rouyre). Soon, in a fight ostensibly started over a loud boombox, Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) gets one heck of a shiner from her frustrated sibling, Tegan (played by Railey Gilliland). But...
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
World of Warcraft's fated raids fit the 'end of expansion' feel perfectly
Revisiting previous raid tiers is a fun way to see out an expansion. No matter how good the raid tier, you're usually sick of the sight of it by the time the next raid rolls around. So when Blizzard announced that there wouldn't be a new raid in Season 4, and would instead reintroduce previous Shadowlands raids, I was understandably dubious.
Due To Lengthy Wait Times, Blizzard Requests That World Of Warcraft Classic Players Switch Servers
Players of World of Warcraft Classic are experiencing long wait times on the game’s busiest servers, and Blizzard is now advising them that the only way to avoid this problem is to switch to a less busy server. For the busiest servers of Classic World of Warcraft, stories of...
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Marvel Snap, Ben Brode's new superhero card game, hits full release in October
The card battler will launch simultaneously on mobile devices and PC. Just over a month after scrapping its hugely unpopular monetization scheme, Second Dinner has announced that the free-to-play digital card battler Marvel Snap will go live on PC and mobile devices on October 8. A trailer released today showcases...
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko
The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
A Little More Than A Year Into Elyon’s Existence In North America And Europe, Publisher Kakao Games Has Announced Its Intention To End It
The free-to-play MMORPG Elyon is getting ready to close its doors after less than a year of operation online in North America and Europe. Although no purchases can be made and no new material or updates will be made to the game, players can still enjoy the MMO for a few more months.
Call of Duty Warzone is arriving to mobile
After six months of waiting, we finally have more news about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Continue reading to know more about this. The update regarding the mobile port happened during GameSpot’s mobile show, Swipe. Chris Plummer, Vice-president of Mobile, was talking about Project Aurora, and how their team has been hard at work on it. He then revealed in the show that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was the true identity of Project Aurora. The team had been working on the mobile port as early as March 2022, when they were hiring people to work on said project. Plummer mentioned that they would be applying what they learned while developing Call of Duty Mobile in the development of the Warzone port. He said that a closed test was already underway and that the players were already giving feedback with regards to the game.
