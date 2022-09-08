Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This 3-wheeled BMW R100 custom build takes inspiration from pre-war racecars
Designed by Cumpert Contraptions, this custom BMW build is just that – an oddball contraption that captivates the eye with its retropunk demeanor. Resting on three wheels instead of the usual two, this quirky beauty once used to be a 1992-model BMW R100R Mystic, which Tim Cumpert got his hands on for his mad-scientist project. He sawed the front off, replacing it with a chassis taken from an ATV, and built out his vision using that as his framework. “The three-wheeler was inspired by pre-war racing cars, which I am a big fan of,” he told Bike EXIF. “When I started this project back in 2012, Morgan had just released their new 3 Wheeler. But the main drive for this project, was that I wanted to try my hand at sheet aluminum fabrication.”
The Verge
The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is an electric scooter that looks suspiciously like an e-bike
Razor, the company that helped kick off the scooter craze over two decades ago, is expanding its lineup of vehicles for adults with the EcoSmart Cargo, a pretty rad-looking electric scooter that borrows a lot from the world of e-bikes. The scooter features a number of stylish design touches, including...
motor1.com
Smart Car gets overlanding conversion with roof tent, stove, and sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
A Swedish company that claims to be the 'Tesla of the seas' is building an 'affordable' electric boat that starts at $100,000. Take a look.
The Swedish company that claims to be the "Tesla of the seas" has launched what it describes as an "affordable" electric boat. X Shore, based in Stockholm, is announcing the launch of X Shore 1 – a "completely silent" electric boat that has a single battery and starts at $100,000.
insideevs.com
LeMond’s Prolog Is A Sleek And Streamlined Electric All-Rounder
In 1986, Greg LeMond, alongside his teammate Bernard Hinault, took the win in the 73rd edition of the Tour de France, marking the first ever victory for a carbon fiber bicycle in the history of the sport. Less than a decade later, the brand LeMond Bikes, entered a partnership with Trek, wherein for 13 years, the two brands would blaze a trail in the world of cycling.
What is a "Living Vehicle"?
In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
electrek.co
Greenworks 40V 21-inch brushless electric mower falls to $410 in New Green Deals
While lawn cutting season might be coming to a close, it’s never a bad time to ditch your gas-powered mower for an all-electric one. That’s where today’s New Green Deal comes in, as it delivers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V electric mower with two batteries to your door for just $410. That’s a $90 drop from its normal price at Amazon and the 40V batteries are compatible with other Greenworks tools you might already own, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
insideevs.com
The UltraTrek King E-Cheetah Is A Bonkers E-Bike With 18,000 Watts Of Power
I’m sure a lot of you would agree that electric bike performance is sort of getting out of hand. These days, we’re seeing electric bicycles capable of achieving speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and with thousands of watts of output. While at first, I was skeptical about the rules and regulations surrounding electric bicycles, now I’m perfectly onboard, as putting a kid on an e-bike like the one we’re about to talk about is a surefire recipe for disaster.
AOL Corp
A Cordless Drill Will Effortlessly Reduce the Time Spent on Any Home Project
If you are a construction worker, carpenter or just handy, you know the importance of having a cordless drill. For first-time homeowners, a cordless drill becomes your best friend — quickly. When you bring home that new bookshelf from Ikea and realize there are 250 screws, you’ll yearn for a little mechanical assistance. So whether you have a home project or new furniture in mind, save yourself a lot of headaches and sore hands and wrists with a cordless drill.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
Autoblog
Renault Trucks opens a disassembly line to recycle old rigs
Automakers are spending more time taking into account a vehicle's cradle-to-grave impact instead of focusing on the time a vehicle spends on the road. Renault Trucks has spent the past few years building the infrastructure to make the most of a vehicle, financially and commercially, from the time it is built until after it is retired. The company says its rigs are good for 1.5 million kilometers, or just over 930,000 miles. It built a Used Trucks Factory among its new truck factory complex where good commercial hauling trucks that haven't reached end-of-life are remanufactured and updated with current technology by Renault Truck technicians, then resold into construction service. It has now opened a 32,300-square-foot Used Parts Factory that acts as a disassembly line for trucks that have reached the ends of their lives. Tractors are dismantled and their parts either refurbished, recycled, or melted down.
ScrewDriverKing pocket multitool screwdriver
If you are searching for a versatile multitool screwdriver you may be interested in the new tool created by ScrewDriverKing and launched by Kickstarter this month. The unique 18K gold plated multitool features a handy storage for all your favourite screw bits as well as double sided PH 3 and SL 8 bits. Small enough to be an everyday carry the multitool offers a variety of applications and features two rulers in both inches and metric on its edge. A magnetic section on the top make sure you never lose even the smallest of screws.
insideevs.com
Norwegian Bike Maker Buddy Bike Unveils The sX1 Commuter E-Bike
Norwegian bicycle manufacturer Buddy Bike has recently unleashed its newest commuter-focused electric bicycle that features a striking design that combines the ease of use of a commuter with the sporty and sleek styling cues of cross-country racers. It’s called the sX1, and it’s been built in partnership with Eker Design, a company renowned for churning out innovative designs across multiple industries.
insideevs.com
FREY’s Evolve E-MTB Offers Premium Kit At An Affordable Price
Chinese electric bicycle manufacturer FREY has been in the market since 2013, and has built a reputation for itself thanks to its affordable yet performance-oriented electric bicycles. Covering a broad scope of the market, FREY’s e-bike offerings range from beginner-focused urban commuters to performance-oriented eMTBs capable of some of the most challenging terrain out there.
yankodesign.com
This electric catamaran erases limits of imagination: offers safe, livable home on land and water
How often have your camping adventures halted at the shoreline just because your camper was not amphibious? Considerable options combining the benefits of boat and camper have hit the markets before and now Caracat – a smart, safe, environmentally-friendly camper/boat combo – has made to the fore, challenging the best options with the freedom of use on land, sea and lake.
