Electronics

CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
The Verge

The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here

After over a year of rumors, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Ultra — a rugged, premium smartwatch that now sits atop Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The watch introduces a new design with a bigger display as well as a new design for exploration and outdoor activities. There’s...
Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event

As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
The Verge

Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch

At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
itechpost.com

Apple Charges Different Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Depending on the Market

Apple is selling the iPhone 14 Pro at different prices. Apple just recently held Far Out, its own launching event where the company introduced its newest products. During the event, Apple unveiled one of its most-awaited products, one that has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro.
CNET

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CNET

Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling

With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $85. Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.
The Verge

It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

The iPhone is still Apple’s most important product, and it’s not remotely close. Don’t get distracted by all the people pining for a car, wondering what Apple’s AR headset might look like, claiming the iPad is the computer of the future, or wishing Apple would go ahead and build a TV already. The iPhone still accounts for most of Apple’s revenue, and iPhone users — who also pay for iCloud and Apple TV Plus and buy cases and cables and headphones and smartwatches — account for even more. Apple has been The iPhone Company for more than a decade, and that’s not changing anytime soon.
9to5Mac

Deals: AirPods 3 fall to $150, Apple Watch SE all-time low with watch OS 9, more

Following up Apple’s Far Out event yesterday, we’re now rounding up all of the best discounts. Leading the way is a rare chance to save on AirPods 3, which have dropped to $150. That’s alongside a price cut on Apple Wach SE, which delivers the most affordable way to run watchOS 9. Not to mention the first discount on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand at $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
BGR.com

The hidden iPhone 14 upgrade Apple couldn’t talk about

Apple’s iPhone 14 event delivered exactly the kind of product announcements we expected: four iPhone 14 models, three new Apple Watch wearables, and the new AirPods Pro earphones. More importantly, Apple confirmed most of the rumors that preceded the event, although it had plenty of surprises left for the show. But there is one hidden iPhone 14 and 14 Pro upgrade that Apple could not discuss during the event.
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Digital Trends

Hey Samsung, the Apple Watch Ultra is how you make a real adventure smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung? That’s how you make an adventure smartwatch. Multiple specific features, a robust design, and Apple’s typically effective marketing mean the Watch Ultra will likely be outdoorsy people’s first stop — not the tepid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a premium Galaxy Watch 5 masquerading as a rugged wearable for the explorer.
itechpost.com

iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch

Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
Android Authority

Watch the iPhone 14 livestream event right here

Find out what Android features Apple has "innovated" this year. The iPhone 14 livestream event happens today at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET). We expect there to be an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apple will also likely launch a...
