CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
The Verge
The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here
After over a year of rumors, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Ultra — a rugged, premium smartwatch that now sits atop Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The watch introduces a new design with a bigger display as well as a new design for exploration and outdoor activities. There’s...
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
The Verge
Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch
At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
itechpost.com
Apple Charges Different Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Depending on the Market
Apple is selling the iPhone 14 Pro at different prices. Apple just recently held Far Out, its own launching event where the company introduced its newest products. During the event, Apple unveiled one of its most-awaited products, one that has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Watch Pro renders give us our best look at Apple’s big redesign
The iPhone 14 event is just a few hours away, but the show will deliver various hardware announcements, not just the new iPhones. The Apple Watch Pro should have been the event’s big surprise, but the rugged wearable has appeared in extensive leaks. More importantly, a series of last-minute...
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling
With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $85. Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.
The Verge
It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing
The iPhone is still Apple’s most important product, and it’s not remotely close. Don’t get distracted by all the people pining for a car, wondering what Apple’s AR headset might look like, claiming the iPad is the computer of the future, or wishing Apple would go ahead and build a TV already. The iPhone still accounts for most of Apple’s revenue, and iPhone users — who also pay for iCloud and Apple TV Plus and buy cases and cables and headphones and smartwatches — account for even more. Apple has been The iPhone Company for more than a decade, and that’s not changing anytime soon.
9to5Mac
Deals: AirPods 3 fall to $150, Apple Watch SE all-time low with watch OS 9, more
Following up Apple’s Far Out event yesterday, we’re now rounding up all of the best discounts. Leading the way is a rare chance to save on AirPods 3, which have dropped to $150. That’s alongside a price cut on Apple Wach SE, which delivers the most affordable way to run watchOS 9. Not to mention the first discount on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand at $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The hidden iPhone 14 upgrade Apple couldn’t talk about
Apple’s iPhone 14 event delivered exactly the kind of product announcements we expected: four iPhone 14 models, three new Apple Watch wearables, and the new AirPods Pro earphones. More importantly, Apple confirmed most of the rumors that preceded the event, although it had plenty of surprises left for the show. But there is one hidden iPhone 14 and 14 Pro upgrade that Apple could not discuss during the event.
Rumours abound over Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 launch
The invitation to Apple’s latest iPhone launch event on Wednesday, at which the company is expected to reveal new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, shows a starfield in the shape of the company’s logo, with the caption “Far out”. The company’s event invitations frequently...
itechpost.com
Digital Trends
Hey Samsung, the Apple Watch Ultra is how you make a real adventure smartwatch
Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung? That’s how you make an adventure smartwatch. Multiple specific features, a robust design, and Apple’s typically effective marketing mean the Watch Ultra will likely be outdoorsy people’s first stop — not the tepid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a premium Galaxy Watch 5 masquerading as a rugged wearable for the explorer.
Digital Trends
Watch all of Apple’s Far Out event videos: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and AirPods Pro 2
Following Apple’s Far Out event earlier in the day, the tech giant has been dropping a bunch of related videos on its YouTube channel. The videos offer a fast way of learning about new features coming with the latest iPhone 14 phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro devices. So,...
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch
Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
Android Authority
Watch the iPhone 14 livestream event right here
Find out what Android features Apple has "innovated" this year. The iPhone 14 livestream event happens today at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET). We expect there to be an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apple will also likely launch a...
