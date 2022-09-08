ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
bitcoinist.com

5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022

Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
CoinDesk

Venture Capital Firm MetaWeb Raises $30M for Early Stage Crypto Startups

MetaWeb Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on crypto startups, has raised $30 million for its first fund, backed by Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, the Near Foundation and others. The fund aims to invest primarily in decentralized social media, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), MetaWeb said...
CNBC

Ether rallies, Coinbase backs Tornado Cash suit, and businesses await The Merge: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, discusses how institutional investors are thinking about The Merge.
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
ambcrypto.com

This cryptocurrency exchange becomes the latest to set up shop in the UAE

Blockchain.com, London-based crypto exchange, has been granted a provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai. With granted provisions, institutional and retail clients can use the crypt platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Blockchain.com, via a blogpost, stated that the organization is in the process of...
u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions

Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin

The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
CoinDesk

Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier

Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
protocol.com

Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC

SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
