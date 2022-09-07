Funding for Troy University’s McNair Scholars Program has been renewed through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program is designed to provide first generation, low income, and underrepresented student populations the opportunity to increase the attainment of PhD degrees and has been offered at Troy University since 2018. The program, one of seven federal TRIO programs, honors the memory of astronaut Ronald McNair, who died along with other crew members in the 1986 explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO