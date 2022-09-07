Read full article on original website
troy.edu
Troy University’s McNair Scholars program receives renewed federal funding
Funding for Troy University’s McNair Scholars Program has been renewed through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program is designed to provide first generation, low income, and underrepresented student populations the opportunity to increase the attainment of PhD degrees and has been offered at Troy University since 2018. The program, one of seven federal TRIO programs, honors the memory of astronaut Ronald McNair, who died along with other crew members in the 1986 explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger.
wtvy.com
Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business. The school’s accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA’s and Advisors in Enterprise.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
wdhn.com
Community members want to name field at Rip Hewes Stadium after local legend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 200 signatures have been turned in to the Dothan Recreation Board to name the field at Rip Hewes Stadium after a former Dothan legend. The proposal will not change the name of Rip Hewes Stadium. Members of the community want the field to be named...
troy.edu
Troy University partners with the National Hemp Growers Cooperative to research use of hemp fibers in developing biodegradable plastics
Troy University’s Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences and the National Hemp Growers Cooperative have officially joined forces to further research the development of biodegradable plastics by using hemp fibers. Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, and Nick Walters, Managing Partner of the NHGC, signed the Memorandum...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Police Department hosts promotion ceremony
Family, friends and community members packed City Hall in Montgomery for the promotion ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Police Department. Nearly 30 officers received promotions including police major, captain, sergeant and corporal. Chief of Police Darryl Albert says he’s proud of the department’s accomplishments. Mayor Steven Reed also praised the...
progressivegrocer.com
102-Year-Old Winn-Dixie Associate Offers Secrets to Success
When Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), asked longtime employee Romay Davis her secret to living to 102, she gave an immediate and simple reply: “Love everyone – and do good.”. That mantra has carried Davis – known as “Ms. Romay” at SEG and in...
wdhn.com
Crowd count: Did Water World sink or swim?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s “Most Exciting Beach” is reporting they saw more than 80,000 people throughout the 2022 summer season. Water World was open from May through September, and they’re very excited to see the large numbers of both young and old enjoying the water.
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
WSFA
No. 1 Alabama to take on Texas Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas (WSFA) - Coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Texas Longhorns for their second game of the 2022 football season. The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide for the first time in 100 years. The Tide opened the season on Sept....
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
wdhn.com
Major industry expansion brings 70 jobs, $92M to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Smartlam North America-Dothan and Peak Renewables announced Friday that two major projects are coming to Dothan with a combined investment of $92 million and will add up to be one of the largest industrial investments in Southeast history. Smartlam North America-Dothan is the first and largest manufacturer...
thecomeback.com
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
wtvy.com
Friday Night Football Week 3 predictions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass. Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS 4 social media pages for updates!. If you miss play by play updates, don’t...
thebamabuzz.com
84 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Dale County
New, full-time jobs are heading to Alabama. Ecore International, a manufacturing and recycling company, plans to invest $25.5 million to open a facility in Ozark. Keep reading to find out what this means for Dale County. 84 jobs coming to Dale County. A new manufacturing company is coming to Dale...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
The Extra Point: Week 3: Brantley at Elba
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — #1 Brantley took a stab at Elba in a 1A Region 2 showdown Thursday night!
