On August 20, 2022, Jean On August 20, 2022, Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost left Eileen (Humann) Yost left this earth to be with her this earth to be with her beloved husband, Billy beloved husband, Billy Yost. Yost. Jean entered this world on Jean entered this world on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, as one of twins Nebraska, as one of twins to their parents Clarence to their parents Clarence and Eileen Humann. Their and Eileen Humann. Their mother passed away when mother passed away when Jean and her twin brother, Jean and her twin brother, Dean, were only 14 months Dean, were only 14 months old. The twins then stayed old. The twins then stayed with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins always loved returning in the summers to stay with always loved returning in the summers to stay with their grandparents. their grandparents. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When they started their family, Jean became a devoted and they started their family, Jean became a devoted and proud mother, raising their three children. proud mother, raising their three children. Jean eventually became a full time working mother Jean eventually became a full time working mother and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed having family get togethers and dancing. having family get togethers and dancing. Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2016. passed away in 2016. Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. Memorial service is pending.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO