Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
Three Sarpy County offices moving to a new location
Three Sarpy County offices are set to open in a new location starting Monday, according to the county's board of commissioners.
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
Plans For Next Omaha Area 'Costco' Advance
A proposal for a new "Costco" in northwest Omaha now goes to the Omaha City Council. The Omaha Planning Board votes to give initial approval to the proposal to rezone the property near the southeast corner of 180th Street and West Maple Road. With a Council okay, the issue will...
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost
On August 20, 2022, Jean On August 20, 2022, Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost left Eileen (Humann) Yost left this earth to be with her this earth to be with her beloved husband, Billy beloved husband, Billy Yost. Yost. Jean entered this world on Jean entered this world on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, as one of twins Nebraska, as one of twins to their parents Clarence to their parents Clarence and Eileen Humann. Their and Eileen Humann. Their mother passed away when mother passed away when Jean and her twin brother, Jean and her twin brother, Dean, were only 14 months Dean, were only 14 months old. The twins then stayed old. The twins then stayed with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins always loved returning in the summers to stay with always loved returning in the summers to stay with their grandparents. their grandparents. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When they started their family, Jean became a devoted and they started their family, Jean became a devoted and proud mother, raising their three children. proud mother, raising their three children. Jean eventually became a full time working mother Jean eventually became a full time working mother and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed having family get togethers and dancing. having family get togethers and dancing. Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2016. passed away in 2016. Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. Memorial service is pending.
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
Investment firm's donation of sports equipment now in BPS
BEATRICE - Beatrice Public Schools has received delivery of several pieces of sports equipment, thanks to a donation this year from a local investment firm. Paul Garnett and Traci Garnett-Froscheiser from Garnett Investments donated about $70,000 - $80,000 dollars of physical education equipment for use by the school district. The...
Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared...
New Costco in West Omaha one step closer to fruition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha is one step closer to a new Costco in the west. The Omaha Planning Board approved the preliminary plan to build the new store today, but the city council still has to approve it. It would sit off 180th Street and West Maple Road and...
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park Avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
