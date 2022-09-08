Read full article on original website
Related
Study Says Many Teens Can’t Tell The Difference Between Real And Fake News
A recent study shows that 41% of adolescents couldn't identify fake health messages. Here's how to teach them to be more media savvy.
KIDS・
Parents, What Is Something You Secretly Hate About Having Kids?
Get it off your chest.
14 Books That Made BookTokers Forget They Were Reading
If you need to get back into that reading spark, these books are the ones to reach for.
Comments / 0