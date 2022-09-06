Gas prices have been on a steady decline in Central Minnesota and throughout the country for the last few months. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian says the reason for this trend is the demand for gas just isn't there. He says we are at the point where OPEC, after they were asked to produce more oil, have now cut the oil production limit by 100,000 barrels per day because they are saying there just isn't demand. Banaian says these lower prices are probably going to stick around for awhile but he doesn't see them dropping much more.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO