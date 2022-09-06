Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Money You Need to Make in St. Cloud to Earn a Livable Wage
Well...this explains a lot. I've been busting my tail for the past 10 years as a single parent raising three sons, working full time and playing music and doing extra voice work on the side, just to make sure my kids have a decent shot at saving up their money and getting a good start in life once they are out on their own. Granted, they are all now in their 20's so it's time for them to start paying for things on their own, but I'm still shocked at the cost of living in St. Cloud is well above what a single parent here can do.
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Banaian: This is Why Gas Prices Continue to Drop
Gas prices have been on a steady decline in Central Minnesota and throughout the country for the last few months. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian says the reason for this trend is the demand for gas just isn't there. He says we are at the point where OPEC, after they were asked to produce more oil, have now cut the oil production limit by 100,000 barrels per day because they are saying there just isn't demand. Banaian says these lower prices are probably going to stick around for awhile but he doesn't see them dropping much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
Additions Planned for Former O’Hara’s Building in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the former O'Hara's building in north St. Cloud wants to add some space. On Tuesday Nasir Khan on behalf of Global Center LLC will ask the St. Cloud Planning Commission to amend the Planned Unit Development for the building to allow additions to the north, east, and south sides. The additions will add about 2,150 square feet of new retail space and a 750 square foot restaurant space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catalytic Converter Thieves Are Targeting Theses Vehicles In MN
If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter. I realize that the value of the metal in...
Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation, District 742 Bring Back RBI Club
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District are partnering for the second straight year to put books in the hands of kids. The RBI Club was created last year, to help teach students the importance of reading books independently. Over 400...
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report
UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
Mayor Kleis Addresses Road Work, Sale of the Media Center and More
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day
When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far
The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Says No
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota
Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.
St. Cloud’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- An annual fundraising walk is returning to St. Cloud this weekend. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at Lake George on Saturday. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, including more than 99,000 Minnesotans.
Gas Prices Fall for 12th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 12th straight week, the longest tally since 2018. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in Minnesota, averaging $3.69. The national average fell 7.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.75. The national average for diesel declined 2.0 cents and stands at $5.02.
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0