Young Eagles Club Offering Free Plane Rides for Kids on Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- Your kids can get a birds-eye view of the St. Cloud metro area this weekend. The Young Eagles host free airplane rides for kids ages eight to 17 this Saturday. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. You do have to pre-register your kids by going to their website.
Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center
The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity
WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud
How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
TCHS 5K ‘Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud
FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
St. Mary’s Cathedral Hosting Annual Block Party on Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- Music, beer, food and fun all in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. The St. Mary's Cathedral annual Block Party runs from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The mass kicks things off at 4:00 p.m. followed by the food starting at 5:00 p.m. along with an opening musical act.
New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants
Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
St. Cloud’s Pride Week Offers Full Week of Events
ST. CLOUD -- A whole week's worth of activities have been planned next week for St. Cloud Pride. Organizers are encouraging individuals and businesses throughout the area to show their pride colors all week long. Pride Board co-chair Mandy Spiczka says they'll kick off the events with a roller skating...
Lightening Strike Believed to Cause St. Cloud Shed Fire
ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire early Friday morning. The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane in St. Cloud. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed contained multiple motorcycles, along with yard equipment.
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
Summer Weather Recap for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic
Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs. Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
Rather Than Complaining About Prices, One Farmer Wants You To Buy A Cow
While this farmer, really makes a great point for those who are complaining about prices right now, isn't from Minnesota they are a producer and costs are high for many across the board, no matter where they are located. Bridge Acres Farm, out of Washington State, posted this timely post...
Charges: St. Cloud Man Stabbed McDonald’s Manager During Fight
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of stabbing a fast food worker after a fight broke out inside the restaurant. Nineteen-year-old Arieon Smith is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the McDonald's at 2120 Division Street West on Saturday. Officers arrived...
Mayor Kleis Addresses Road Work, Sale of the Media Center and More
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
