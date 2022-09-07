ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Stephen, MN

Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center

The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud

How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
TCHS 5K ‘Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud

FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants

Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
St. Cloud’s Pride Week Offers Full Week of Events

ST. CLOUD -- A whole week's worth of activities have been planned next week for St. Cloud Pride. Organizers are encouraging individuals and businesses throughout the area to show their pride colors all week long. Pride Board co-chair Mandy Spiczka says they'll kick off the events with a roller skating...
Lightening Strike Believed to Cause St. Cloud Shed Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire early Friday morning. The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane in St. Cloud. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed contained multiple motorcycles, along with yard equipment.
Summer Weather Recap for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic

Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs. Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.
Mayor Kleis Addresses Road Work, Sale of the Media Center and More

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

