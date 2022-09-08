Read full article on original website
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location
After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help
DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship
GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in Clemmons
If you’re not familiar with Vitality Bowls, this company first started in California, but they have been rapidly expanding with 100+ franchise locations either open or opening soon in 18 states! A little more about their history and mission from their website:
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
Southern Durham standout, UNC football recruit Jaybron Harvey engineers his own future
Among the top edge rushers in his recruiting class, Harvey went beyond football when choosing where he’d attend school, and Mack Brown and North Carolina offered the perfect fit.
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival
Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
NC Central’s coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
NC Central's Coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
