High Point, NC

chapelboro.com

Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location

After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wraltechwire.com

Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help

DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
High Point, NC
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival

Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

