dailybadgerbulletin.com
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
COMING UP ON WHETHER I WANT ALL THAT RAIN CAUSING SOME PROBLEMS FOR SOME OF YOU TONIGHT TOLD NEWS IS KENDALL KEYES JOINING US NOW LIVE FROM OAK CREEK AND ALSO LOOKING OUT THERE. YES, I’M ON OAK CREEK PARKWAY AND WE’RE NEAR MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE WINDS GUSTED UP TO 40 MILES PER HOUR TODAY. AND RIGHT HERE BEHIND ME, YOU CAN SEE A TREE HAS FALLEN AND IT’S COVERING JUST THE ENTIRETY OF THE ROADWAY. AND ACTUALLY, WHILE WE WERE STANDING OUT HERE, ANOTHER TREE BRANCH JUST DOWN THE ROAD ALSO FELL. WE’VE BEEN RECEIVING VIEWER PHOTOS IN CALEDONIA WHERE THE RAIN IS CAUSING BACK YARD FLOODING NEAR DOUGLAS AVENUE. CALEDONIA GOT MORE THAN SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN. AND THESE PHOTOS YOU’RE SEEING ARE FROM ABOUT 5 PM. AND THE VIEWER TELLS US IT’S GOTTEN EVEN WORSE SINCE THEN. LOOK, I KNOW YOU’VE BEEN DRIVING AROUND ALL EVENING LOOKING AT THIS WEATHER DAMAGE. HOW HAVE THE ROADS BEEN? ARE THEY SAFE FOR EVERYONE? WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING OUR EYES OUT FOR PONDING ON THE ROAD. AND WE’VE NOTICED SOME AREAS WHERE THE ROADWAYS ARE PRETTY SOAKED, BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING QUITE YET, AT LEAST IN THE SOUTH MILWAUKEE AREA. AS ALWAYS, IT’S NEVER A BAD IDEA TO SLOW DOWN AND WATCH OUT FOR THOSE AREAS OF THE ROAD WHERE IT DIPS DOWN, BECAUSE THAT’S WHERE WE’VE BEE.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE – The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
wtmj.com
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 'Lil Chucky' sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Charles Smith. Smith is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. He is known by his alias of "Lil Chucky." U.S. Marshals say he has a history of violence – dating back a decade.
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone. Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chrystul Kizer makes appearance in Kenosha court for status conference | Crime & Courts
The woman facing a 2018 homicide charge for the death of a Kenosha man being investigated for sex trafficking was back in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday. Chrystul Kizer, of Milwaukee, faces first-degree intentional homicide for the June 2018 death of Randall Volar, a 34-year-old Kenosha man who prosecutors admit had been preying on Kizer and other underage girls.
Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shoots another officer
The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Alano Club holds 14th annual Walk for Recovery
“I do have 36 years sober,” said Karen H., a woman who agreed to share her story on Saturday, shortly before the 14th Walk for Recovery in Milwaukee was to begin. The annual event brought dozens of people together, from those who have been in recovery from substance use disorder for decades, to others who’ve only just now begun their journey. “Clean time does not equal recovery,” Karen continued, the sun beaming down comfortably on the late summer morning. “Sober time does not equal recovery. This is a long journey.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, new criminal charges are filed.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Salem Lakes Village Board Sept. 12, 2022 – West of the I
The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 pm at Village Hall in Salem. Johns Disposal Bulk Item Collection Change Proposal and 2023 Rate Increase Proposal. Chris Klemko request to reduce the building permit fees for Kenosha County Fair Grounds bleachers installation.
