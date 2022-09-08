Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeemag.com
The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!
More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
communityjournal.net
Movie in the Garden, Neighborhood Rummage coming to the Garden District this weekend
Alderman Scott Spiker invites residents to participate in multiple events happening this weekend in the Garden District. Friday, September 9 will feature Movie in the Garden starting at 7:30 p.m. at 6th and Norwich. The movie screened will be Luca, a 2021 Disney Pixar film rated PG for the entire family. The screening is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided, and all children in attendance will receive a card for a free vanilla ice cream cone courtesy of McDonalds.
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon 2022 canceled due to route issues
The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, half marathon, and 5k have been canceled due to organizers being unable to establish a race route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11
Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
CBS 58
Restaurants offer deals on 3-course meals during Downtown Dining Week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the next seven days, you can try two and three-course meals from 28 downtown Milwaukee restaurants at a special price. Downtown Dining Week happens just once a year, and it showcases some of the best foods the city has to offer. Whether you live downtown...
RELATED PEOPLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22
GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County | Faith & Community
RACINE COUNTY — For 100 years, the United Way of Racine County has been creating impact in the Racine County community, and a large part of that impact has come through the mobilization of the caring power of Racine County residents. Volunteers are, and have always been, integral to supporting United Way. There are many meaningful ways for community members to use their time and talents to impact the community through volunteering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Potential 737 Boeing airplane at Kenosha Regional Airport causing controversy
KENOSHA, Wis. — A potential move to bring a 737 Boeing airplane to the Kenosha Regional Airport is causing controversy in the city. Neighbors say the proposal could do more harm than good. For years in the Tyler’s Ridge neighborhood, just two miles away from the airport, families have been listening to planes fly over their homes day after day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks
MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
WISN
'Waukesha Strong' signs to be removed during jury parade route tour
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks will soon stand trial accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others last November. The trial is scheduled to start Oct. . Prosecutors are planning to have jurors drive the half-mile parade route from Main Street and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
WISN
Queen Elizabeth's brush with Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The late Queen Elizabeth II visited Milwaukee once, though it was technically the city's harbor and she may not have been awake for the moment. On July 7, 1959, her majesty helped mark the opening of the Saint Lawrence Seaway by sailing through to the Great Lakes and into Milwaukee's harbor.
Comments / 0