Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!

More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4244 N 42nd Place

2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Movie in the Garden, Neighborhood Rummage coming to the Garden District this weekend

Alderman Scott Spiker invites residents to participate in multiple events happening this weekend in the Garden District. Friday, September 9 will feature Movie in the Garden starting at 7:30 p.m. at 6th and Norwich. The movie screened will be Luca, a 2021 Disney Pixar film rated PG for the entire family. The screening is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided, and all children in attendance will receive a card for a free vanilla ice cream cone courtesy of McDonalds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News

Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11

Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22

GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
GRAFTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County | Faith & Community

RACINE COUNTY — For 100 years, the United Way of Racine County has been creating impact in the Racine County community, and a large part of that impact has come through the mobilization of the caring power of Racine County residents. Volunteers are, and have always been, integral to supporting United Way. There are many meaningful ways for community members to use their time and talents to impact the community through volunteering.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
GREENFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

7 festivals keeping summer going in September

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished

WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Potential 737 Boeing airplane at Kenosha Regional Airport causing controversy

KENOSHA, Wis. — A potential move to bring a 737 Boeing airplane to the Kenosha Regional Airport is causing controversy in the city. Neighbors say the proposal could do more harm than good. For years in the Tyler’s Ridge neighborhood, just two miles away from the airport, families have been listening to planes fly over their homes day after day.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Waukesha Strong' signs to be removed during jury parade route tour

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks will soon stand trial accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others last November. The trial is scheduled to start Oct. . Prosecutors are planning to have jurors drive the half-mile parade route from Main Street and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Queen Elizabeth's brush with Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The late Queen Elizabeth II visited Milwaukee once, though it was technically the city's harbor and she may not have been awake for the moment. On July 7, 1959, her majesty helped mark the opening of the Saint Lawrence Seaway by sailing through to the Great Lakes and into Milwaukee's harbor.
MILWAUKEE, WI

