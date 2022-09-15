ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Fairfield County

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut.

In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams and Stratford Point Oysters year-round,” according to its website .

Oysters are wild caught off the shoreline in Stratford. As such, the company describes their taste as “naturally salty and sweet with a hint of brine and clean finish.”

It’s the first brick-and-mortar location for Bell’s Shellfish, which began as a one-boat shop run by Captain Dave Hopp in 2006.

Hopp, who worked in the industry for over five decades before launching the business, belongs to a family that has been harvesting oysters and clams from Long Island Sound for over seven generations, the company said.

The name “Bell’s Shellfish” is an ode to his grandfather, Captain Wallace Bell, who he credits for passing along his “immense knowledge” of the industry.

Since 2006, the company has grown to include four boats and “a grandfather working alongside his grandsons daily,” the company said.

A check of its website shows Top Neck Clams start at $6 for a dozen, while Cherry Stone Clams start at $15 for 20.

Stratford Point Oysters start at $12 for a dozen.

Aquaculture is farming too! Stop by our Store (open Thurs-Sun), Trumbull Farmers Market today (Thursday), or Monroe...

Posted by Bell's Shellfish - Stratford Point Oysters on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday’s festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick, the city announced.

The company also appears at local farmers markets and accepts online orders for curbside pickup.

Find out more on its website .

