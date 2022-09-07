Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Beats UNCG For First Home Win
ELON, N.C. — Leah Daniel recorded 16 kills, Sydney Daniels notched a career-high 28 digs and the Elon volleyball team rode its most blocks in three years to a 3-1 win (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19) over UNCG in the final match of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament on Saturday.
elonphoenix.com
Elon Posts Shutout For First Time In Five Years, Defeats Wofford 26-0
Spartanburg, S.C. – The Elon University football team posted its first shutout in five years, defeating long-time rival Wofford for the first time since 2009, in a 26-0 victory Saturday at Gibbs Stadium. Elon held Wofford to just 128 yards of total offense and methodically dominated the game on...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Blanks Stony Brook, 1-0
ELON, N.C. – A goal scored early in the match from senior Mason Duval was the difference maker for the Elon University men's soccer to earn its first three points in Colonial Athletic Association play Athletic Association play. The Phoenix defeated Stony Brook, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, at Rudd Field.
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Celebrates Senior Day Sunday Against Longwood
ELON, N.C. — Winner of two straight, the Elon women's soccer team (3-2-1) returns to Rudd Field on Sunday to celebrate a special class of seniors prior to its match against Longwood. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., with Senior Day ceremonies set for approximately 6:45. COVERAGE. Live stats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonphoenix.com
Elon Falls In Five Sets To Florida A&M
Elon, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team went five sets against Florida A&M, but the Rattlers won the fourth and fifth sets to earn a 25-21, 13-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-5 victory Friday night. The match was part of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament to benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Alamance County. With the win, Florida A&M improves to 2-7 and Elon falls to 1-7. VOLLEY FOR UNITY.
elonphoenix.com
Freshmen Power Women's Soccer To 2-0 Win At Gardner-Webb
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Ashlee Brehio broke a scoreless tie with her second goal in as many matches in the 60th minute, and the Elon women's soccer team beat Gardner-Webb 2-0 in its first road game of the season on Thursday. With the shutout, the Phoenix improves to 3-2-1....
elonphoenix.com
Softball Welcomes Reagan Hartley to its Roster for 2023
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the addition of Reagan Hartley to its roster for the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 9. Hartley arrives after spending a season at Chattanooga State. "We're so happy to add a player of Reagan's caliber...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
How a 24-year-old NC A&T alum became the youngest principal in his school's history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price
A Charlotte woman's pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, NC Education Lottery officials announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
wfmynews2.com
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
Comments / 0