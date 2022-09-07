ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Beats UNCG For First Home Win

ELON, N.C. — Leah Daniel recorded 16 kills, Sydney Daniels notched a career-high 28 digs and the Elon volleyball team rode its most blocks in three years to a 3-1 win (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19) over UNCG in the final match of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament on Saturday.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon Posts Shutout For First Time In Five Years, Defeats Wofford 26-0

Spartanburg, S.C. – The Elon University football team posted its first shutout in five years, defeating long-time rival Wofford for the first time since 2009, in a 26-0 victory Saturday at Gibbs Stadium. Elon held Wofford to just 128 yards of total offense and methodically dominated the game on...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Blanks Stony Brook, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – A goal scored early in the match from senior Mason Duval was the difference maker for the Elon University men's soccer to earn its first three points in Colonial Athletic Association play Athletic Association play. The Phoenix defeated Stony Brook, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, at Rudd Field.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Celebrates Senior Day Sunday Against Longwood

ELON, N.C. — Winner of two straight, the Elon women's soccer team (3-2-1) returns to Rudd Field on Sunday to celebrate a special class of seniors prior to its match against Longwood. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., with Senior Day ceremonies set for approximately 6:45. COVERAGE. Live stats...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, NC
City
Boiling Springs, NC
Boiling Springs, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
elonphoenix.com

Elon Falls In Five Sets To Florida A&M

Elon, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team went five sets against Florida A&M, but the Rattlers won the fourth and fifth sets to earn a 25-21, 13-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-5 victory Friday night. The match was part of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament to benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Alamance County. With the win, Florida A&M improves to 2-7 and Elon falls to 1-7. VOLLEY FOR UNITY.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Freshmen Power Women's Soccer To 2-0 Win At Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Ashlee Brehio broke a scoreless tie with her second goal in as many matches in the 60th minute, and the Elon women's soccer team beat Gardner-Webb 2-0 in its first road game of the season on Thursday. With the shutout, the Phoenix improves to 3-2-1....
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Softball Welcomes Reagan Hartley to its Roster for 2023

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the addition of Reagan Hartley to its roster for the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 9. Hartley arrives after spending a season at Chattanooga State. "We're so happy to add a player of Reagan's caliber...
ELON, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Jones
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Asheville#Gardner Webb#Coaches Poll#Kickoff#Espn#Gardner Webb Elon#Hampton
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy