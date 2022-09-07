BERKELEY – On the solemn anniversary of 9/11, we remember the ultimate sacrifice that former Cal rugby player Mark Bingham made on board United Airlines Flight 93. Twenty-one years ago, chaos and great sorrow erupted in the United States as terrorists carried out attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and at the Pentagon in the nation's capital. As the horrors of the morning's events unfolded, a fourth hijacked plane emerged as another threat to the lives and safety of countless people at the U.S. Capitol Building. Four American heroes who were passengers on that flight faced the threat head-on as they devised a plan to retake the plane. After a struggle with the terrorists in the cockpit, they diverted the plane to an open field in Pennsylvania where it crashed down and squashed the threat to the capitol building and the lives of hundreds in Washington D.C. One of those heroes was Bingham.

