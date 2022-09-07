Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calbears.com
Cal’s Homecoming Against Arizona At 2:30 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's homecoming contest against Arizona that opens the Pac-12 slate for both programs is slated to kick off at 2:30 pm PDT from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on Saturday, Sept. 24. Pac-12 Network will televise the content live. Arizona leads the all-time series,...
calbears.com
Collins, Anderson Take Home Weekly Honors
SAN FRANCISCO – California's Angelina Anderson and Sydney Collins have earned Pac-12 Player of the Week recognition after two standout performances for the women's soccer team this past week. Anderson has been named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week while Collins earned Defensive Player of the Week honors. This is...
calbears.com
Bears Stand In Second Place At USF Intercollegiate
SAN FRANCISCO – The Cal women's golf team placed three individuals in the top-10 after the first two rounds of the season-opening USF Intercollegiate and stands in second place heading into Tuesday's final round at The Olympic Club's Ocean Course. Junior Cristina Ochoa shot back-to-back 69s and is at...
calbears.com
Late Stand Leads Bears Past UNLV
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and California's defense stiffened late to lead the Bears to a 20-14 victory over UNLV on Saturday. Cal (2-0) made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calbears.com
Bears Open Season At USF Intercollegiate
The Cal women's golf team, fresh off its 21st appearance in the NCAA Regionals in the past 22 years, commences the 2022-23 season this week at the USF Intercollegiate at the Olympic Club's Ocean Course in San Francisco with high levels of excitement and expectations. "Not only are we excited,...
calbears.com
Maeder, Taumoepeau Have Milestone Day
BERKELEY – California volleyball (5-3) concluded the two-day Cal Tournament on Saturday against Nevada (5-4), putting up a ferocious fight that was ultimately not enough to overcome an energized Wolf Pack squad, who won the match with a final score of 3-1 despite being held to a hitting percentage of .172.
calbears.com
Shoei Honda's Strike Leads Cal To Win Over CBU
BERKELEY - Shoei Honda's 78th-minute goal handed the Cal men's soccer team a 1-0 win over California Baptist on Saturday at Edwards Stadium and served as an early birthday present for Leonard Griffin, who earned his first victory as Cal's head coach one day before his birthday. The Golden Bears...
calbears.com
Remembering The Life And Sacrifice Of Mark Bingham
BERKELEY – On the solemn anniversary of 9/11, we remember the ultimate sacrifice that former Cal rugby player Mark Bingham made on board United Airlines Flight 93. Twenty-one years ago, chaos and great sorrow erupted in the United States as terrorists carried out attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and at the Pentagon in the nation's capital. As the horrors of the morning's events unfolded, a fourth hijacked plane emerged as another threat to the lives and safety of countless people at the U.S. Capitol Building. Four American heroes who were passengers on that flight faced the threat head-on as they devised a plan to retake the plane. After a struggle with the terrorists in the cockpit, they diverted the plane to an open field in Pennsylvania where it crashed down and squashed the threat to the capitol building and the lives of hundreds in Washington D.C. One of those heroes was Bingham.
Comments / 0