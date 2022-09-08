Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 9, 2022
8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
wbiw.com
Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages
HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
wbiw.com
Arizona juvenile arrested after making threats toward Mt. Vernon Senior High School
POSEY CO. – Wednesday morning, September 7th, Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a threatening text message was sent to a Mt. Vernon Senior High School student. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a...
wbiw.com
Man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing drugs to a Bloomfield address
TERRE HAUTE – A Federal judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison after mailing meth from California to at least two Indiana addresses. According to federal prosecutors, 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking meth. As part of the sentence,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for neglect of a dependant after man overdoses in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on Tuesday, August 16th. Police arrested Kia Cox, 28, Bedford, on charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a probable cause affidavit...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after lying to police about identity and after police find marijuana
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped the vehicle they were in on Rimrock Road. The vehicle had only one functioning brake light. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver’s hands were shaking and he was sweating profusely. The driver told police...
wbiw.com
Indiana Walmart employee accused of stealing as much as $225,000 from store
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville woman who worked at Walmart has been arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from the store where she worked. Police arrested Kyesha Moredock on 10 felony charges of theft. Moredock told police that her job as Front End Lead included taking money to and from...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested on domestic battery charges after police find injured woman, blood splatter and broken glass
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday, September 1, when Mitchell Police officers were called to 127 East Frank Street at 10:05 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they noticed blood smears on the front door. A distraught female answered the door. Standing...
wbiw.com
Paving crews will pave 18th Street beginning on Monday
BEDFORD – Paving crews will begin milling and paving 18th Street from C Street to Q Street on Monday, September 12th. The paving will continue on Tuesday, September 13th, weather permitting. No on-street parking will be allowed until milling and paving are complete. The road will be closed daily...
wbiw.com
Shawswick VFD will host a mock disaster drill on Sunny Acres Drive this Saturday
BEDFORD – On Saturday, September 10th from 8 a.m. until noon training will be conducted at the Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department on Sunny Acres Drive. A mock disaster drill will be taking place. If driving in the area please use caution.
wbiw.com
US 231 interchange lighting project planned for 2023
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials.
wbiw.com
Dearborn County Federal Credit Union members vote to merge with Hoosier Hills Credit Union
BEDFORD – Members of Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) in Lawrenceburg, IN, have voted to approve a merger with Bedford, IN-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU). The merger with HHCU will provide more than 2,000 DCFCU members in Dearborn and surrounding counties with more expansive services including mobile...
Comments / 0