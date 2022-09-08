ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aviation International News

United Airlines Invests in Eve, Signs for 200 eVTOL Aircraft

United Airlines invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility and placed a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options calling for first deliveries as early as 2026, the Chicago-based carrier said Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies intend to work on future projects, including studies on the development, use, and application of Eve’s aircraft and the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Daily Mail

'Ghost plane' pilot is named as German businessman after private jet flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea 'when all four on board passed out due to drop in cabin pressure'

A German businessman who ran one of Cologne's oldest carnival societies has been named as the pilot of the 'ghost plane' which crashed into the Baltic Sea yesterday. Karl-Peter Griesemann, 72, the head of private air ambulance company Quick Air, was flying from Jerez in Spain to Cologne when he diverted in to the Baltic Sea and spiralled into the water near Latvia.
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
BBC

INS Vikrant: Inside India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

On Friday, India will commission its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, at a ceremony in the southern state of Kerala. The BBC's Jugal Purohit took a tour of the vessel ahead of its induction into the Indian navy. It is a moment that was 13 years in the making. On...
