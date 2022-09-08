ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

downbeach.com

21 Years later, Margate has not forgotten

MARGATE – Twenty-one years after the terrorists attacked the United States, the horrors of that day are not forgotten and neither are the sacrifices made by the men and women who put their lives on the line to save others. Margate City Fire Chief Dan Adams opened and closed...
MARGATE, FL
downbeach.com

Ventnor swears-in new firefighter

VENTNOR – Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Kriebel Thursday, Sept. 8 swore-in Tyler Rau as the Ventnor City Fire Department’s newest firefighter. Rau, 30, is a lifelong city resident and the son of retired Firefighter Rick Rau. His mother Eve and his fiancé Megan held the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by his brother Justin and numerous members of the Fire Department.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Government
downbeach.com

Seasonal birth rate down for South Jersey Ospreys.

As the summer ends and fall begins, ospreys prepare to leave their summer breeding grounds and head for their winter homes. Ospreys arrive each year in the middle of March to prepare their nest and rear their young through the summer. Spring and summer yield the right climate with abundant fish, which is essential for a successful breeding season to sustain their populations.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

‘Auntie Anne’ Beiler to speak at OC Tabernacle

The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Sept. 11. Born and raised in the Amish-Mennonite community of Lancaster County, Pa., Anne grew up surrounded by faith and family. During these...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Sturdy Savings Bank announces new director of lending

CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE – Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as senior vice pesident/director of lending. As director of lending, DeGenova will develop and direct the bank’s residential, consumer and commercial loan activities. DeGenova brings 30 years of experience in the field of finance to his position, most significantly having served as senior vice president and commercial team leader at OceanFirst Bank for the last six years, and vice president of commercial lending at Cape Bank for the three years prior.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Welcomes Families for Fall Festival

There is no need to be depressed that summer is over. The weather is still mild and beautiful. Parking is free and for the last days of lounging on the beaches, there are no beach tag fees. And there is something else. Sea Isle City is giving vacationers other reasons...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
News Break
Politics
acprimetime.com

Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences

From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
TRENTON, NJ
downbeach.com

Former Margate firefighter convicted in healthcare fraud scheme

CAMDEN – A former Margate firefighter was convicted Thursday on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor adopts lead pipe replacement ordinance

VENTNOR – Although there are still questions that remain unanswered, the Ventnor City Board of Commissioners Thursday, Sept. 8 approved a new ordinance giving property owners 90 days to inform the city if they want to opt out of a 10-year citywide project to replace galvanized steel water service lines.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 31, a raccoon attempted to attack an individual in...
CAMDEN, NJ

