Read full article on original website
Related
downbeach.com
21 Years later, Margate has not forgotten
MARGATE – Twenty-one years after the terrorists attacked the United States, the horrors of that day are not forgotten and neither are the sacrifices made by the men and women who put their lives on the line to save others. Margate City Fire Chief Dan Adams opened and closed...
downbeach.com
Ventnor swears-in new firefighter
VENTNOR – Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Kriebel Thursday, Sept. 8 swore-in Tyler Rau as the Ventnor City Fire Department’s newest firefighter. Rau, 30, is a lifelong city resident and the son of retired Firefighter Rick Rau. His mother Eve and his fiancé Megan held the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by his brother Justin and numerous members of the Fire Department.
Camden to light skyline purple, teal to raise suicide awareness
Bright purple and teal lights will decorate the Ben Franklin Bridge, Camden City Hall and other Camden buildings Saturday night to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and bring attention to the cause.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ – ‘Scullville Terror In The Junkyard’
With the month of October and the Halloween season right around the corner, we will be providing you with overviews of Haunted Hayrides and Mazes throughout the state of New Jersey. Here is our review of a great annual tradition in Scullville, Egg Harbor Township that has been presented for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downbeach.com
Seasonal birth rate down for South Jersey Ospreys.
As the summer ends and fall begins, ospreys prepare to leave their summer breeding grounds and head for their winter homes. Ospreys arrive each year in the middle of March to prepare their nest and rear their young through the summer. Spring and summer yield the right climate with abundant fish, which is essential for a successful breeding season to sustain their populations.
downbeach.com
‘Auntie Anne’ Beiler to speak at OC Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Sept. 11. Born and raised in the Amish-Mennonite community of Lancaster County, Pa., Anne grew up surrounded by faith and family. During these...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
downbeach.com
Sturdy Savings Bank announces new director of lending
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE – Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as senior vice pesident/director of lending. As director of lending, DeGenova will develop and direct the bank’s residential, consumer and commercial loan activities. DeGenova brings 30 years of experience in the field of finance to his position, most significantly having served as senior vice president and commercial team leader at OceanFirst Bank for the last six years, and vice president of commercial lending at Cape Bank for the three years prior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Welcomes Families for Fall Festival
There is no need to be depressed that summer is over. The weather is still mild and beautiful. Parking is free and for the last days of lounging on the beaches, there are no beach tag fees. And there is something else. Sea Isle City is giving vacationers other reasons...
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
acprimetime.com
Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences
From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
downbeach.com
Former Margate firefighter convicted in healthcare fraud scheme
CAMDEN – A former Margate firefighter was convicted Thursday on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health...
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
downbeach.com
Ventnor adopts lead pipe replacement ordinance
VENTNOR – Although there are still questions that remain unanswered, the Ventnor City Board of Commissioners Thursday, Sept. 8 approved a new ordinance giving property owners 90 days to inform the city if they want to opt out of a 10-year citywide project to replace galvanized steel water service lines.
camdencounty.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 31, a raccoon attempted to attack an individual in...
Comments / 1