Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Margie Johnson on Yellowstone Highway heading east into Cody along Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale

Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up "wild" horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We'll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term "wild" shortly.
Temperatures Drop to 34 Degrees as Wyoming Gets Summer Snow

As the temperature drops to as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit, a town in Wyoming is covered in "Summer Snow." Even though autumn doesn't officially start until September 22 at 9:03 PM EDT, it may already be winter in some parts of the west of the US. At least, that's how it appeared on Friday morning.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984

As word of Queen Elizabeth II's passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
Hageman wins the GOP Nomination for Wyoming U.S. House Representative.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - An energetic and excited crowd at the Republican Nominee Harriet Hageman's watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Harriet Hageman deliver on Tuesday evening. With about a 30 percent lead over the incumbent U.S. House Representative Liz Cheney, the crowd...
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
New large-scale carbon capture project slated for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A new direct air carbon capture project is slated to be developed in Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council announced Thursday. "Project Bison" aims to remove and store 5 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide per year by 2030, the WBC said. The project is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. and Frontier Carbon Solutions.
Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer

I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
