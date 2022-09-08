Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
Related
nhsportspage.com
Manchester Community College Game of the Week: Bedford 17, Salem 0
The Bedford defense pitched a shutout, but Colby Snow stole the show on Friday night in Bedford's 17-0 win against Salem. Snow made a spectacular one-handed grab on a 53 YD TD REC, kicked a 26 YD FG and added a 45 YD TD REC to cap the scoring in the 4th.
nhsportspage.com
The Nashua Community College Game of the Week: Souhegan 40, Milford 14
With Milford driving late in the first half, trailing only 14-6, it felt like we were headed to a game decided on the final drive. A Milford fumble with just over a minute remaining led to 95 yard drive finished off by a Romy Jain touchdown throw to Madux McGrath which broke the game open.
nhsportspage.com
The Core Physicians Game of the Week: Timberlane 6, Winnacunnet 1
The Owls travel to the seacoast and pick up a good win over the Warriors. Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers, Sophia Keogh and Bella Keogh all scored goals as the Timberlane Owls jumped out to a 4-0 lead and earned a five goal win over a tough Winnacunnet Warriors team. Warriors...
tnhdigital.com
Top 10 Places to Visit in (or near) Durham
1. Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket. The Stone Church Music Club is a popular spot in Newmarket, New Hampshire for local bands to play and for people to dance and have fun. Located only 15-minutes off campus (by car), it is a fun way to get to know the local bands and get away from a more stereotypical party scene. With its old-school feel and variety of talented acts, the Stone Church Music Club is an amazing place to let loose and have fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
Deerfield Valley News
Board likes park plan but feels town not ready to bear financial burden
DOVER- Selectboard members poured cold water on a proposal for an activity park presented by a group of Dover residents Tuesday evening. Dover resident Trip Morse presented the plan, which he said grew from his initial search for a place for outdoor pickleball courts in Dover. ”And then my vision got a little bigger, and the more I talked to people about an idea for an activity park, it just kind of morphed,” Morse said.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
15 Things to Know Before You Go to Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach is one of the best summer spots in the Northeast, with shops, restaurants, and music venues everywhere. It's a place that's always buzzin' from May through September. However, there is one place on the beach that's iconic and open year-round. This venue has seen Janis Joplin, Phish, Staind,...
This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted
There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast
A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Comments / 0