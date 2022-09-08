ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhsportspage.com

The Nashua Community College Game of the Week: Souhegan 40, Milford 14

With Milford driving late in the first half, trailing only 14-6, it felt like we were headed to a game decided on the final drive. A Milford fumble with just over a minute remaining led to 95 yard drive finished off by a Romy Jain touchdown throw to Madux McGrath which broke the game open.
MILFORD, NH
nhsportspage.com

The Core Physicians Game of the Week: Timberlane 6, Winnacunnet 1

The Owls travel to the seacoast and pick up a good win over the Warriors. Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers, Sophia Keogh and Bella Keogh all scored goals as the Timberlane Owls jumped out to a 4-0 lead and earned a five goal win over a tough Winnacunnet Warriors team. Warriors...
PLAISTOW, NH
tnhdigital.com

Top 10 Places to Visit in (or near) Durham

1. Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket. The Stone Church Music Club is a popular spot in Newmarket, New Hampshire for local bands to play and for people to dance and have fun. Located only 15-minutes off campus (by car), it is a fun way to get to know the local bands and get away from a more stereotypical party scene. With its old-school feel and variety of talented acts, the Stone Church Music Club is an amazing place to let loose and have fun.
DURHAM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NH
Sports
City
Durham, NH
Seacoast Current

Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year

The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
HAMPTON, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Board likes park plan but feels town not ready to bear financial burden

DOVER- Selectboard members poured cold water on a proposal for an activity park presented by a group of Dover residents Tuesday evening. Dover resident Trip Morse presented the plan, which he said grew from his initial search for a place for outdoor pickleball courts in Dover. ”And then my vision got a little bigger, and the more I talked to people about an idea for an activity park, it just kind of morphed,” Morse said.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach

In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster#Volleyball#Booster#Adrenaline Fundraising
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

15 Things to Know Before You Go to Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Hampton Beach is one of the best summer spots in the Northeast, with shops, restaurants, and music venues everywhere. It's a place that's always buzzin' from May through September. However, there is one place on the beach that's iconic and open year-round. This venue has seen Janis Joplin, Phish, Staind,...
HAMPTON, NH
Q97.9

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WINDSOR, NH
Seacoast Current

Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast

A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
HAMPTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy