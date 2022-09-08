The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO