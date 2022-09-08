ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot

As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face

The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
valcomnews.com

Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation

The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA

