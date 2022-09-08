Read full article on original website
Jackson Junior High staff members return after having students lunch outside during extreme heat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that […]
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
kion546.com
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing. In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday. In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be...
eyeofthetigernews.com
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot
As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Public Works is hiring. Learn more about open positions and the critical services they provide
The City’s Department of Public Works is currently hiring for multiple part-time and full-time positions and hosting an in-person career and resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The fair will be held at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St.) at the University Union Building from 9 a.m. to...
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face
The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 41,443 acres. While […]
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
KCRA.com
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Government Technology
State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires
(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
valcomnews.com
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
Fox40
Mosquito Fire forecasted to impact air quality in Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has impacted the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, according to the region’s air quality monitor. The smoke from the fire in Placer County, burning 15 miles east of Auburn, has led to unhealthy air levels...
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
