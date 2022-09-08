The USC football team will head north to play Stanford on the road Saturday, renewing the 117-year-old rivalry between the two elite west coast programs. The Trojans are off to a hot start to the Lincoln Riley era, as they blew out the Rice Owls 66-14 last week in the Coliseum. The big win vaulted them up to 10th in this week’s AP poll rankings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO