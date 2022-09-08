Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Trojans trounce Stanford in 41-28 victory
USC defeated Stanford 41-28 Saturday in a nationally-televised primetime game that validated what fans saw in the Trojans’ season opener against Rice. The defense had 4 turnovers — again. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams threw 2 touchdowns to junior receiver Jordan Addison — again. And, the Trojans had seemingly already won the game as they entered halftime — again.
Football opens Pac-12 season at Stanford
The USC football team will head north to play Stanford on the road Saturday, renewing the 117-year-old rivalry between the two elite west coast programs. The Trojans are off to a hot start to the Lincoln Riley era, as they blew out the Rice Owls 66-14 last week in the Coliseum. The big win vaulted them up to 10th in this week’s AP poll rankings.
Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case
The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
