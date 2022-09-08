Leste Group and SAR Apartment Capital Complete $23.6 Million Acquisition of 556-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Columbus, Ohio

Read full article on original website
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
columbusunderground.com
Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development
An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
'It's madness out here': Johnstown residents concerned about impact Intel will have on area
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — It's the biggest development to hit Johnstown since its founding in 1813. Intel's $20 billion investment to build two fabs in Johnstown's backyard is raising many concerns from locals who say they've already seen increased traffic, increased housing prices and they worry that they may lose their small town feel.
WOUB
Local leaders say Intel’s future workforce will need public transportation options
COLUMUBS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County — which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland” — the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what’s being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents documenting Johnstown ahead of Intel arrival
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — On farm land in central Ohio, Andy Humphrey is continuing to do what he said he does best, flying planes. Humphrey is the owner of Heavenbound Aviation and is a flight instructor and pilot. He said most days, he's about 800 feet in the air, getting a bird's-eye view of his hometown, Johnstown. The small city is a community of about 5,000 people.
tinyliving.com
Mohican by Modern Tiny Living
This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
cwcolumbus.com
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
columbusnavigator.com
The Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata Is Going To Make Columbus A Climbing Destination
This city keeps giving us things to get excited about. When the new climbing area at Quarry Trails opens, it will be the first of its kind. Via Ferrata may not be a term everyone knows, but rock climbers know it, and they’re excited about it. Via Ferratas first...
Owners of east Columbus apartment complex face possible sanctions for code violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An apartment complex on the city's east side is facing multiple contempt motions filed by the City of Columbus after continued code violations and lack of security. Paxe Latitude, the owners of the Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard, reportedly violated multiple terms of a May...
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in central Ohio stores next month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced its central Ohio supermarkets will discontinue the use of plastic grocery bags beginning on Oct. 20. In a press release, the company said Americans use 5 trillion single-use plastic bags with more than 90% of which are never recycled. Giant Eagle said the...
4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
Columbus man killed in Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man was killed in a crash in Delaware County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 3 and state Route 61 in Berkshire Township. Stanislaw Mott, 22, was traveling northeast...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Pho In Columbus
Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of pho. If you’re not familiar with this yummy Vietnamese dish, let me get a few frequently asked questions out of the way. Pho is arguably the most famous Vietnamese meal. This noodle-based soup can be found everywhere in Vietnam, from households to street vendors to high-end restaurants.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
sciotopost.com
New Business: Fairfield Loves Gas Station To Open Before the End of the Year
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Loves broke ground in May of this year...
wosu.org
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus on Friday, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
