Colfax, WA

Palouse Empire Fair returns with livestock judging, carnival

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The Palouse Empire Fair, a staple event in Colfax since the late 1800s, returns this weekend.

The fair’s carnival, rodeo, animal and art exhibits, food and more can be enjoyed at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Sunday. The fair will also host Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Concert, including special guest Olson Bros. Band at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fair’s schedule can be viewed on its website. Visitors can expect 4-H judging, animal showings and contests in the morning and midday each day. A senior citizens pancake breakfast can be enjoyed from 8-10 a.m. today. Carnival rides and attractions will open at 4 p.m. and remain accessible until the fair closes. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo will start at 7 p.m. today and Friday.

