Whatcom County, WA

Review: Big Stick BBQ

Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties

A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Tiny home village in Fairhaven looking for new location

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of Bellingham’s tiny home villages is itself looking for a new home. Unity Village has been in place at the site of the city’s Post Point Water Treatment Plant in Fairhaven for about three years. It’s run by non-profit HomesNOW! and chairman Doug...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Threatening graffiti discovered at 2 Sequim schools

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim police are investigating after Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School were tagged with threatening messages over the weekend. The graffiti was found on Sunday. One photo KIRO 7 received read on a building “be ready” with a swastika sign next to it. On another school district building, the message read, “Sandy Hook 2.”
SEQUIM, WA
KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale

Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
FERNDALE, WA
Wildfire smoke on the horizon

Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Late night fire in bushes damages 2 Ferndale residences

FERNDALE, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Place in Ferndale about 11pm, Thursday, September 8th, due to reports of a structure fire with visible flames. Firefighters arrived to find a line of bushes on fire between 2 residences. The fire damaged exterior siding on...
FERNDALE, WA
Celebrate all things vegan at Bellingham Veg Fest

On Sept. 18, Bellingham's Barkley Village, a 250-acre urban setting, will see its park area transformed from a quaint grassy knoll into a day-long party of food, games, and fun. And it is all vegan!. This marks the third year for the Bellingham Veg Fest, a celebration of all things...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Growing Birch Bay community awaits school

Birch Bay school advocates have continuously asked the Blaine school district board of directors for an elementary school in the area since the early 2000s. Progress may soon be made as school district officials say they’re looking to find property by the end of the year, but building the school would likely wait for higher enrollment and available funding.
BIRCH BAY, WA
Orcas Island couple races to Hawaii

It's typical to see a handful of sailboats dotting Bellingham Bay on a warm summer evening. What's hard to imagine is one jetting off into the open ocean, headed for Hawaii, and completing a 6,000-nautical-mile journey. Partners Stephanie Arnold, 54, and Ken Machtley, 52, of Eastsound have sailed on and...
EASTSOUND, WA
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA

