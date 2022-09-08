Read full article on original website
Review: Big Stick BBQ
Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
Tiny home village in Fairhaven looking for new location
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of Bellingham’s tiny home villages is itself looking for a new home. Unity Village has been in place at the site of the city’s Post Point Water Treatment Plant in Fairhaven for about three years. It’s run by non-profit HomesNOW! and chairman Doug...
Here are the stores with the most affordable staple grocery prices in the Bellingham area
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the cheapest prices.
Threatening graffiti discovered at 2 Sequim schools
SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim police are investigating after Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School were tagged with threatening messages over the weekend. The graffiti was found on Sunday. One photo KIRO 7 received read on a building “be ready” with a swastika sign next to it. On another school district building, the message read, “Sandy Hook 2.”
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale
Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
Wildfires near Baker mean smoky skies for Whatcom. Here’s where air is unhealthful Saturday
Extreme fire weather and poor air quality prompt burn ban.
Late night fire in bushes damages 2 Ferndale residences
FERNDALE, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Place in Ferndale about 11pm, Thursday, September 8th, due to reports of a structure fire with visible flames. Firefighters arrived to find a line of bushes on fire between 2 residences. The fire damaged exterior siding on...
Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago
Authorities found her remains in Snohomish County earlier this year.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway...
Celebrate all things vegan at Bellingham Veg Fest
On Sept. 18, Bellingham's Barkley Village, a 250-acre urban setting, will see its park area transformed from a quaint grassy knoll into a day-long party of food, games, and fun. And it is all vegan!. This marks the third year for the Bellingham Veg Fest, a celebration of all things...
Growing Birch Bay community awaits school
Birch Bay school advocates have continuously asked the Blaine school district board of directors for an elementary school in the area since the early 2000s. Progress may soon be made as school district officials say they’re looking to find property by the end of the year, but building the school would likely wait for higher enrollment and available funding.
Orcas Island couple races to Hawaii
It's typical to see a handful of sailboats dotting Bellingham Bay on a warm summer evening. What's hard to imagine is one jetting off into the open ocean, headed for Hawaii, and completing a 6,000-nautical-mile journey. Partners Stephanie Arnold, 54, and Ken Machtley, 52, of Eastsound have sailed on and...
DOH dyes water red around Whidbey Island as a part of a shellfish study
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that the water around Whidbey Island will be dyed red as they work from Friday, Sept. 9 until Wednesday, Sept. 14 as a part of a wastewater study. The non-toxic, fluorescent dye, rhodamine, is going to be added to the treated wastewater...
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
Sweet treat fusion: Mochi doughnuts arrive in Bellingham. Here’s where
The Mochinut brand is made with rice flour, giving it a chewy and stretchy texture, according to its website.
