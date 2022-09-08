Read full article on original website
salish-current.org
Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’
More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
KXRO.com
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Sweet treat fusion: Mochi doughnuts arrive in Bellingham. Here’s where
The Mochinut brand is made with rice flour, giving it a chewy and stretchy texture, according to its website.
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
cascadiadaily.com
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KOMO News
Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
q13fox.com
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
Wildfires near Baker mean smoky skies for Whatcom. Here’s where air is unhealthful Saturday
Extreme fire weather and poor air quality prompt burn ban.
NOAA assists in search of floatplane off Whidbey Island as body of recovered victim is identified
A body that was recovered from last weekend’s floatplane crash into the Puget Sound has been identified as 29-year-old Gabrielle Hanna, a Seattle attorney. Hanna was one of 10 people on board when the plane went down off Whidbey Island, but the others’ bodies have not been recovered.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
cascadiadaily.com
Review: Big Stick BBQ
Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
cascadiadaily.com
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
