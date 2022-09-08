ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastsound, WA

salish-current.org

Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’

More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
cascadiadaily.com

Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties

A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Review: Big Stick BBQ

Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Wildfire smoke on the horizon

Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

