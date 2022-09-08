ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Benzinga

Spectrum Gets FDA Nod For Febrile Neutropenia Candidate, Sees Commercial Launch In Q4 2022

ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. The company has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Verywell Mind

FDA Approves Auvelity, Faster-Acting Antidepressant

Treatment for depression commonly includes the use of antidepressants, a treatment option that typically takes weeks to begin working. However, a newly approved medication may put an end to this waiting period. A newly FDA-approved drug called Auvelity was announced on August 19 by the FDA and may offer faster...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Is there a link between statins and dementia?

Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment

The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Self-Measured BP Struggles to Get Off the Ground During the Pandemic

SAN DIEGO -- COVID-19 provided the push for some to adopt self-measured blood pressure (BP) monitoring, presenting an opportunity to overhaul hypertension care and surveillance nationwide -- if stakeholders can only get it to stick. When the pandemic began in March 2020, "COVID brought total destruction to usual patient care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

New stem cell therapy provides long-term brain protection against ALS

LOS ANGELES — Cedars-Sinai researchers say a new stem cell therapy procedure allows them to protect patients with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and helps block muscle deterioration which normally occurs as a result of the fatal neurological disorder. The Cedars-Sinai team successfully engineered and embedded protective proteins...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Maintenance PARP Inhibition Boosts OS in Two Ovarian Cancer Trials

PARIS -- Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance therapy appears to offer a long-term overall survival (OS) benefit for women with ovarian cancer, according to two phase III studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress. At 7 years in the SOLO-1 trial, 67% of patients with advanced BRCA-mutated...
CANCER
Nature.com

A multi-state dynamic process confers mechano-adaptation to a biological nanomachine

Adaptation is a defining feature of living systems. The bacterial flagellar motor adapts to changes in the external mechanical load by adding or removing torque-generating (stator) units. But the molecular mechanism behind this mechano-adaptation remains unclear. Here, we combine single motor eletrorotation experiments and theoretical modeling to show that mechano-adaptation of the flagellar motor is enabled by multiple mechanosensitive internal states. Dwell time statistics from experiments suggest the existence of at least two bound states with a high and a low unbinding rate, respectively. A first-passage-time analysis of a four-state model quantitatively explains the experimental data and determines the transition rates among all four states. The torque generated by bound stator units controls their effective unbinding rate by modulating the transition between the bound states, possibly via a catch bond mechanism. Similar force-mediated feedback enabled by multiple internal states may apply to adaptation in other macromolecular complexes.
SCIENCE

