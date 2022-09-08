Read full article on original website
Spectrum Gets FDA Nod For Febrile Neutropenia Candidate, Sees Commercial Launch In Q4 2022
ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. The company has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The...
Pfizer Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GBS Vaccine Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer’s PFE lead drug GBS6 or PF-06760805 for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy. The regulatory grant is...
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX.O) drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data.
FDA Approves Auvelity, Faster-Acting Antidepressant
Treatment for depression commonly includes the use of antidepressants, a treatment option that typically takes weeks to begin working. However, a newly approved medication may put an end to this waiting period. A newly FDA-approved drug called Auvelity was announced on August 19 by the FDA and may offer faster...
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
The decision last week to change the COVID-19 boosters for everyone 12 and older will add another layer of complexity.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
FDA Approves Topical Cream Treatment For Vitiligo
It’s estimated that more than one million Americans suffer from vitiligo. The autoimmune disorder targets and destroys the pigment cells in the body, causing white patches. The FDA recently approved the first drug treatment to restore pigment in the skin of vitiligo patients. Opzelura is a topical cream that...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment
The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
scitechdaily.com
An Alzheimer’s-Proof Brain: Ground-Breaking Case Provides Clues to Treatment and Prevention of Dementia
A mutation known as APOE3 Christchurch appears to have protected the woman. Due to a rare genetic mutation, Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas should have had Alzheimer’s disease in her 40s and passed away from it in her 60s. Her brain is now providing important information on the pathology...
New Omicron offshoot BA.4.6 evades protection of Evusheld's antibodies, study finds
The antibodies in Evusheld, the only therapy available to protect people with reduced immune function against Covid-19, may lose their punch against the BA.4.6 subvariant, a new study shows.
MedPage Today
Self-Measured BP Struggles to Get Off the Ground During the Pandemic
SAN DIEGO -- COVID-19 provided the push for some to adopt self-measured blood pressure (BP) monitoring, presenting an opportunity to overhaul hypertension care and surveillance nationwide -- if stakeholders can only get it to stick. When the pandemic began in March 2020, "COVID brought total destruction to usual patient care...
studyfinds.org
New stem cell therapy provides long-term brain protection against ALS
LOS ANGELES — Cedars-Sinai researchers say a new stem cell therapy procedure allows them to protect patients with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and helps block muscle deterioration which normally occurs as a result of the fatal neurological disorder. The Cedars-Sinai team successfully engineered and embedded protective proteins...
Is There A Link Between Antipsychotic Drugs And Kidney Health?
While they are useful for many people, antipsychotics can come with a wealth of adverse effects, and it turns out kidney injury may be one of them.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
MedPage Today
Maintenance PARP Inhibition Boosts OS in Two Ovarian Cancer Trials
PARIS -- Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance therapy appears to offer a long-term overall survival (OS) benefit for women with ovarian cancer, according to two phase III studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress. At 7 years in the SOLO-1 trial, 67% of patients with advanced BRCA-mutated...
Nature.com
A multi-state dynamic process confers mechano-adaptation to a biological nanomachine
Adaptation is a defining feature of living systems. The bacterial flagellar motor adapts to changes in the external mechanical load by adding or removing torque-generating (stator) units. But the molecular mechanism behind this mechano-adaptation remains unclear. Here, we combine single motor eletrorotation experiments and theoretical modeling to show that mechano-adaptation of the flagellar motor is enabled by multiple mechanosensitive internal states. Dwell time statistics from experiments suggest the existence of at least two bound states with a high and a low unbinding rate, respectively. A first-passage-time analysis of a four-state model quantitatively explains the experimental data and determines the transition rates among all four states. The torque generated by bound stator units controls their effective unbinding rate by modulating the transition between the bound states, possibly via a catch bond mechanism. Similar force-mediated feedback enabled by multiple internal states may apply to adaptation in other macromolecular complexes.
