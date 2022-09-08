ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abcnews4.com

BYU finds no evidence to support racial slur allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — BYU Athletics has closed a racial slur investigation after finding no evidence to support the claims. The incident happened on August 26th when BYU's women's volleyball team played Duke. Fans reported racial heckling during the game, opening an investigation. According to BYU Athletics, no evidence...
PROVO, UT
abcnews4.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

