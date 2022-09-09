ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to defrauding border wall donors

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qt0fo_0hmzjvrb00

Steve Bannon, a onetime political adviser to former President Donald Trump , pleaded not guilty in Manhattan criminal court Thursday to charges of defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The six-count indictment charges Bannon and "We Build the Wall" itself with two counts of money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison. There are additional felony counts of conspiracy and scheme to defraud along with one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to defraud.

Bannon was released following his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4.

MORE: Trump pardons Bannon, other allies on final night in office

"I'm going to stay and fight this," he told reporters as he left the courthouse. "With this case, I'm begging you to remember the presumption of innocence."

Earlier Thursday, as he arrived at the courthouse to surrender to authorities , he told reporters the charges were "all about 60 days to the election."

"This is an irony, on the very day the mayor of this city has a delegation down on the border, they are persecuting people here who try to stop them on the border," Bannon said, referring to a fact-finding delegation New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent to Texas following the decision by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to bus migrants to New York .

The state charges, brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, resemble federal charges for which Bannon received a pardon by Trump , and allege that Bannon and "We Build the Wall" defrauded 430 Manhattan-based donors out of $33,600. Across New York state, there were more than 11,000 donors defrauded out of more than $730,000, according to the indictment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJMIS_0hmzjvrb00
Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, Sept. 8, 2022.

The pardon by Trump only applied to the federal case and does not preclude the state charges.

The indictment quotes Bannon telling donors at a June 24, 2019, fundraising event, "Remember, all the money you give goes to building the wall."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, speaking at a news conference announcing the charges Thursday afternoon, said that We Build the Wall raised $15 million from donors across the country based on "false pretenses," citing a pledge organizers made that the group's president would take no salary.

Instead, the campaign's president, Brian Kolfage, received a salary of $250,000 that was secretly funneled to him by Bannon, who "directed" We Build the Wall to transfer tens of thousands of dollars to a nonprofit that he controlled, which then paid Kolfage, "thereby obscuring the source of funds," according to Bragg.

"It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable," Bragg said. "As alleged, Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country -- including hundreds of Manhattan residents."

MORE: Steve Bannon expected to surrender to New York prosecutors Thursday: Sources

"Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friend," added New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office participated in the investigation.

Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, both of Florida, were indicted with Bannon in the federal case and pleaded guilty in April in connection with their role in the alleged scheme to defraud "We Build the Wall" donors.

A fourth defendant, Timothy Shea, stood trial in a case that ended in a mistrial .

Kolfage and Badolato are not named in the state indictment, but are referenced as co-conspirators 1 and 2, a sign they could have assisted Manhattan prosecutors build their case against Bannon.

The quartet allegedly used some of the $25 million raised through "We Build the Wall" on personal expenses, including a luxury SUV, a golf cart, and cosmetic surgery, the federal indictment said.

MORE: Bannon contempt trial: After guilty verdict, Bannon rips Jan. 6 committee members

"The defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," then-U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said when the charges were announced in 2020.

"My sole intent was to raise funds and donate those funds to the federal government," Kolfage told the judge in the federal case.

"And you promised that 100% of the money would be used to build that wall? Is that right?" Judge Analisa Torres asked.

"Yes, your honor," Kolfage replied.

"After keeping that large sum of money for yourself, you did not tell the IRS you received the money. Is that right?" Torres asked.

"Yes, your honor," Kolfage answered.

MORE: Federal judge undercuts Steve Bannon's defense for not complying with House subpoena

Bannon's surrender Thursday makes him the third defendant pardoned by Trump to subsequently face charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Paul Manafort, Trump's one-time campaign boss, was charged with running a two-year scheme to obtain more than $19 million in residential mortgage loans based on fraudulent representations to various banks. The New York Court of Appeals ultimately threw out the case , deeming it too similar to Manafort's federal conviction and therefore double jeopardy.

In the state case against Bannon, double jeopardy is not expected to apply because a jury was never convened to weigh the federal fraud charges over "We Build the Wall."

Ken Kurson, a former editor of the New York Observer, associate of Jared Kushner and speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, was pardoned by Trump in a federal cyberstalking case. Kurson eventually pleaded guilty to two state-level misdemeanors that accused him of spying on his former wife's computer.

MORE: Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon indicted for fraud as part of crowdfunding campaign to build border wall

Kurson is due back in court next week so the judge can make sure he's complying with his community service.

Trump pardoned Kurson during his final moments in office, but then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced an indictment seven months later that charged Kurson with eavesdropping and computer trespass.

Kurson, in 2015, surreptitiously installed spyware on his ex-wife's computer from his work computer at the Observer in 2015, according to the indictment.

"We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York," Vance said in a statement at the time the charges against Kurson were announced in 2021.

Comments / 603

toesinthesand
4d ago

Over 25 million was "raised" by tRump supporters. Over a million went to Bannon boy to buy a yacht and other toys. Three others also charged with the scam...2 already convicted. And yet, the brainwashed cult members are still worshipping team tRump.🤔😳

Reply(12)
95
vo
4d ago

People get real. This man lined his pocket with money instead of building the wall. Many New Yorkers gave their money to build a wall not to pay this man.

Reply(8)
75
Ed Grande
4d ago

Funny how they keep blaming Democrats when in fact is the same people who donated their money to the Build the wall scam who want their money back .

Reply(7)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Kurson
Person
Analisa Torres
Person
Letitia James
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Fraud#Border Wall#U S Mexico
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
ABC News

ABC News

825K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy