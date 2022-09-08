Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
wpde.com
SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline
WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
kool1027.com
Arts Center Annual Meeting Announced
Donors, friends, volunteers, and the public, are invited to attend the 2022 Arts Center of Kershaw County Annual Meeting on Thursday September 15th at 530pm in the Wood Auditorium. This annual event will review the Arts Center’s accomplishments during the 2021-2022 season. For more information, go to artscenterkc.org.
wach.com
President Biden, Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff following Queen's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — To honor the death of Queen Elizabeth II, both President Biden and Governor McMaster are requesting flags be flown at half-staff. In an announcement from State officials, President Biden has requested the US Flag be flown at half-staff until September 17. Additionally, the Governor has...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
coladaily.com
City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus
The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
The Post and Courier
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
WCNC
South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs offering new career advancement path for employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new way for existing and entering employees of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to climb through the ranks faster. It's all in an effort to retain and recruit more staff due to the healthcare worker shortage our state is...
Discount tickets for South Carolina State Fair on sale now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets. Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now […]
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
kool1027.com
Camden Coin Club Show Coming Soon
The annual Fall Coin Show of the Camden Coin Club will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Camden Recreation Department, 1042 West DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. The show will be open from 9am-3pm. The public is invited for buying, selling, trading or just general interest in coins and paper money. For more information, call 803-572-1367 or pascalbrock@gmail.com.
Look Out! New four way stop in Irmo neighborhood
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents have been advocating for a four way stop at North Royal Tower and Chadford Road and now it's finally going to happen. Erik Sickinger, an Irmo town councilman, put in a request that has turned into reality after asking how to get it done.
