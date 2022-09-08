NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.

