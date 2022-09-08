Read full article on original website
KEYC
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride
The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week. 16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive kicks off. Updated:...
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
wheelherald.com
FREEMAN TRANSITIONS INTO NEW POSITION
Last spring when Murray County Central Elementary principal Todd Burlingame announced his leave and retirement, the position was filled by our own high school teacher and football coach, Patrick Freeman. Mr. Freeman had recently completed his work toward an administrative degree, and though he wasn’t sure if he would ever use the credentials, he is thankful for the opportunity. “I was really…
Southern Minnesota News
Man drowns after paddle boat sinks on Jackson County lake
A man drowned Sunday after a paddleboat sank on a Jackson County lake. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to a possible drowning on Pearl Lake after multiple witnesses called 911. The body of the victim, Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina was recovered nearly three hours...
KEYC
New radio stations debut in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Macarena” is no more on Radio Mankato’s 93.1. The station launched “93.1 KATO Hits” at 6 Tuesday morning after a weekend of playing the ‘90s dance sensation. Morning hosts Cari Moriarty and Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang take their show...
wheelherald.com
SYLVIA D. DISBROW
Sylvia Diane Disbrow was born on May 8, 1942, in Bakersfield, California to Walter and Anna Marie Sylvia Klien McCormick. She grew up in Lakewood, CA and graduated from Bellflower High School. Sylvia made her home in California where she raised her two children and worked for Southern California Gas Company.
KEYC
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
myklgr.com
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
krwc1360.com
Rogers Man Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash Wednesday Near Mankato
A man from our region was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday near Mankato in Blue Earth County. The State Patrol reports that around 12:15 PM, a semi truck and an SUV collided on Highway 169 near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 33. Officials say the semi was southbound, while the SUV was northbound when the vehicles collided.
KEYC
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31. He has been found and returned to his guardian...
myklgr.com
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
wheelherald.com
MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOL MENU
Monday, September 12: Breakfast: Trix Cereal Bar, Assorted Fruit & Juice Choices, Milk. Lunch: Italian Dunkers, Steamed Corn, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fresh Fruits & Veggies. Tuesday, September 13: Breakfast: Chocolate Muffin, Grahams (7-12), Assorted Fruit & Juice Choices, Milk. Lunch: Chicken & Waffles, Steamed Green Beans, Chilled Fruit Cocktail, Assorted...
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man charged for meth and pot
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in Sibley on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
