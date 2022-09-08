Read full article on original website
wheelherald.com
REBEL VOLLEYBALL DEFEATED DAWSON-BOYD 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, AND 25-18 IN THEIR FIRST HOME MATCH ON AUGUST 30TH.
The Murray County Central Rebels rebounded against the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks in the home opener August 30 in four sets; 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-18. The team combined with 10 service aces, four ace blocks, 30 kills and 42 digs. Setters Kate Slettum (19) and Casey Miller (11) combined for 30 set assists as well. While the team was still plagued with violations, the errors were more under…
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
wheelherald.com
SYLVIA D. DISBROW
Sylvia Diane Disbrow was born on May 8, 1942, in Bakersfield, California to Walter and Anna Marie Sylvia Klien McCormick. She grew up in Lakewood, CA and graduated from Bellflower High School. Sylvia made her home in California where she raised her two children and worked for Southern California Gas Company.
myklgr.com
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
wheelherald.com
WARRIORS KICK OFF THEIR SEASON IN MOUNTAIN LAKE
By Allie Paulzine, Student Reporter The MCC/F Warriors competed in their first cross country meet this past Friday September 2nd, in Mountain Lake. It’s safe to say that the warm temperatures added to the difficulty of the already challenging course. Not surprisingly, the Overgauuw twins dominated the girls 5k race. Amanda Overgauuw ran a personal best (17:36) winning the girls race. Twin sister Ashley was not far behind also running a personal best (18:47) earning second place. Junior Brylei Schreier also ran an impressive race (21:45) and placed seventh. Not far behind Brylei, promising sophomore Sophia Nelson came in ninth (22:08) making her varsity debut. Nelson battled down the homestretch against Jackson County Central’s Elese Paplow (22:07). Having four runners in the top ten gave the Warriors quite an advantage. Senior Megan Bakke finished the race in 23:07 placing 16th and junior Lindsey Hause was not far behind, running 23:40 and placing 20th. Lily Daniels (27:42) placed 46th with freshman Allie Paulzine (27:58) close behind her. Allie Paulzine and Emma Riasacher (30:14) both ran their first varsity races on this warm Friday morning. Only two seconds behind Riasacher, junior Braelyn Damm ran a 30:16. Junior Molly Clarke (33:14) had an incredibly strong finish placing 68th. With four runners in the top ten and two runners right behind them, the girls Warriors team did very well and won the Paul Metcalf Invitational with 33 points!
pipestonestar.com
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
willmarradio.com
Canby man killed in crash west of Porter
(Porter MN-) A Canby man was killed in a crash in a construction zone in Yellow Medicine County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says at 6:36 p.m. 57-year-old Robert Larsen was driving his Jeep westbound on Highway 68 when he entered a construction area west of the town of Porter, hit a sign, left the road and rolled. Larsen was taken to the Canby Hospital where he died.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
