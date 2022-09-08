Read full article on original website
WARRIORS KICK OFF THEIR SEASON IN MOUNTAIN LAKE
By Allie Paulzine, Student Reporter The MCC/F Warriors competed in their first cross country meet this past Friday September 2nd, in Mountain Lake. It’s safe to say that the warm temperatures added to the difficulty of the already challenging course. Not surprisingly, the Overgauuw twins dominated the girls 5k race. Amanda Overgauuw ran a personal best (17:36) winning the girls race. Twin sister Ashley was not far behind also running a personal best (18:47) earning second place. Junior Brylei Schreier also ran an impressive race (21:45) and placed seventh. Not far behind Brylei, promising sophomore Sophia Nelson came in ninth (22:08) making her varsity debut. Nelson battled down the homestretch against Jackson County Central’s Elese Paplow (22:07). Having four runners in the top ten gave the Warriors quite an advantage. Senior Megan Bakke finished the race in 23:07 placing 16th and junior Lindsey Hause was not far behind, running 23:40 and placing 20th. Lily Daniels (27:42) placed 46th with freshman Allie Paulzine (27:58) close behind her. Allie Paulzine and Emma Riasacher (30:14) both ran their first varsity races on this warm Friday morning. Only two seconds behind Riasacher, junior Braelyn Damm ran a 30:16. Junior Molly Clarke (33:14) had an incredibly strong finish placing 68th. With four runners in the top ten and two runners right behind them, the girls Warriors team did very well and won the Paul Metcalf Invitational with 33 points!
