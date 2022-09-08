Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
wheelherald.com
WARRIORS KICK OFF THEIR SEASON IN MOUNTAIN LAKE
By Allie Paulzine, Student Reporter The MCC/F Warriors competed in their first cross country meet this past Friday September 2nd, in Mountain Lake. It’s safe to say that the warm temperatures added to the difficulty of the already challenging course. Not surprisingly, the Overgauuw twins dominated the girls 5k race. Amanda Overgauuw ran a personal best (17:36) winning the girls race. Twin sister Ashley was not far behind also running a personal best (18:47) earning second place. Junior Brylei Schreier also ran an impressive race (21:45) and placed seventh. Not far behind Brylei, promising sophomore Sophia Nelson came in ninth (22:08) making her varsity debut. Nelson battled down the homestretch against Jackson County Central’s Elese Paplow (22:07). Having four runners in the top ten gave the Warriors quite an advantage. Senior Megan Bakke finished the race in 23:07 placing 16th and junior Lindsey Hause was not far behind, running 23:40 and placing 20th. Lily Daniels (27:42) placed 46th with freshman Allie Paulzine (27:58) close behind her. Allie Paulzine and Emma Riasacher (30:14) both ran their first varsity races on this warm Friday morning. Only two seconds behind Riasacher, junior Braelyn Damm ran a 30:16. Junior Molly Clarke (33:14) had an incredibly strong finish placing 68th. With four runners in the top ten and two runners right behind them, the girls Warriors team did very well and won the Paul Metcalf Invitational with 33 points!
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
wheelherald.com
SYLVIA D. DISBROW
Sylvia Diane Disbrow was born on May 8, 1942, in Bakersfield, California to Walter and Anna Marie Sylvia Klien McCormick. She grew up in Lakewood, CA and graduated from Bellflower High School. Sylvia made her home in California where she raised her two children and worked for Southern California Gas Company.
wheelherald.com
MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOL MENU
Monday, September 12: Breakfast: Trix Cereal Bar, Assorted Fruit & Juice Choices, Milk. Lunch: Italian Dunkers, Steamed Corn, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fresh Fruits & Veggies. Tuesday, September 13: Breakfast: Chocolate Muffin, Grahams (7-12), Assorted Fruit & Juice Choices, Milk. Lunch: Chicken & Waffles, Steamed Green Beans, Chilled Fruit Cocktail, Assorted...
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
myklgr.com
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
pipestonestar.com
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
