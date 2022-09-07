Read full article on original website
2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
There's some good in store for patient investors looking to capitalize now for long-term gain.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient...
msn.com
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
etfdailynews.com
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Up 2.2%
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 2.2 %. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Reinvesting dividends from these stocks could double your principal in about six years.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
They're not just current income drivers. They're reliable income growers, and offer a bit of capital appreciation potential to boot.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields
The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
Benzinga
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
US Stocks Look Poised To End Week On High Note As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Intel, T-Mobile In Focus
Buying momentum appears to be picking up in the market as investors have begun discounting more aggressive rate hikes. Market analysts have contrasting takes on the market trajectory for the near term. U.S. stocks are looking to close out the week on a firm note, with the major index futures...
Bond issuance spree as U.S. companies rush before more rate hikes
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Companies with the highest credit ratings in the world are engaged in a now-or-never U.S. dollar bond issuance spree to get ahead of a continued spike in borrowing costs and as liquidity in the market is expected to dwindle in the next few months.
Philip Morris may lower Swedish Match offer threshold - Bloomberg News
Sept 5 - Philip Morris (PM.N) is considering lowering the acceptance threshold on its bid for Swedish Match (SWMA.ST), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
US News and World Report
Defensives, Energy, Dividend Plays Gain Favor as Market Swoons Anew
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fresh volatility in U.S. stocks is pushing some investors to hunker down in areas of the market that have been relatively strong during a brutal year for equities, including energy shares, defensive names and dividend-payers. The S&P 500 is down 9% since mid-August, partially reversing a...
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are cutting their iconic bets on Chinese tech stocks
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are selling Chinese tech stocks. The trio have been cutting their respective stakes in Alibaba, Tencent, and BYD. Berkshire has sold about $600 million of BYD stock, while SoftBank anticipates a $34 billion profit. Some of the world's best investors are cashing out...
Macquarie's Barrie Bloom worked on a pivotal deal for a Hawaii hotel. The Australian bank had never bought equity in a hotel before, but Bloom is turning this sector into a key cog for Macquarie's real estate strategy.
Barrie Bloom, a managing director at Macquarie Capital, joined the Australian investment bank in 2020 to cover real estate investments and lending opportunities.
ValueWalk
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
