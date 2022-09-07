Read full article on original website
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
ValueWalk
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
Mativ Holdings, Air Products & Chemicals, Volkswagen And This Energy Play Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Mativ Holdings Inc MATV, saying it has a 6.4% yield and trades at eight times earnings. “A little materials company with GDP, maybe GDP-plus growth,” Harrington said. “Should be a nice place to...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
They're not just current income drivers. They're reliable income growers, and offer a bit of capital appreciation potential to boot.
Benzinga
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange-traded fund, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF RCD debuted on 11/01/2006 and offers broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap-weighted indexes were created to reflect the market or a specific segment of...
Philip Morris may lower Swedish Match offer threshold - Bloomberg News
Sept 5 - Philip Morris (PM.N) is considering lowering the acceptance threshold on its bid for Swedish Match (SWMA.ST), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package
London’s top markets were all in the green on Thursday after the Prime Minister committed to spending billions of pounds on freezing energy bills for households across the UK.All indices on the London Stock Exchange had made gains when markets closed as the Government delivered some good news in the form of the costly support package.The FTSE 100 closed the day 24.23 points higher, or 0.33%, at 7,262.06.It has been slow going, but stocks look like they are in a mood to continue yesterday’s reboundChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IGThe upbeat mood was somewhat dampened by the European Central...
Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over
Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are cutting their iconic bets on Chinese tech stocks
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are selling Chinese tech stocks. The trio have been cutting their respective stakes in Alibaba, Tencent, and BYD. Berkshire has sold about $600 million of BYD stock, while SoftBank anticipates a $34 billion profit. Some of the world's best investors are cashing out...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UiPath, Coupa Software, ChargePoint, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. UiPath — The stock tumbled 12.9% after UiPath issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Still, the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter. Coupa Software — Coupa Software climbed 13% after...
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
Bond issuance spree as U.S. companies rush before more rate hikes
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Companies with the highest credit ratings in the world are engaged in a now-or-never U.S. dollar bond issuance spree to get ahead of a continued spike in borrowing costs and as liquidity in the market is expected to dwindle in the next few months.
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
Tesla, AbbVie Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions; Steve Weiss Is Shorting This ETF
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
US News and World Report
Brazil Broker Avenue Aims for 1 Million Clients After Itau Deal
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage Avenue Holdings Inc expects to reach the 1 million customer mark soon, an executive said, after Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco agreed to acquire a stake in the firm. Avenue, which offers Brazilian investors access to foreign markets, currently has 600,000 clients following...
This High-Yielding Dividend REIT Is Downgraded, As 2 Year Treasury Yield Outpaces Average Corporate Dividend Yield
As the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield has remained inversely related to the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield for some time now, this has signaled concerns for many investors and economists, as historically this points to a recession ahead. What Happened: The U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield is currently at 3.437%, which is...
Cathie Wood Trims Spotify Stake And Adds Another $3.5M In This Chipmaker
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 25,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $3.52 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 33rd largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a...
