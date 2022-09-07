ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks

The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ixc#Ishares Global Energy Etf#S P Global#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cetera Advisor Networks#Compagnie#Cwm Llc#Mutual Advisors Llc
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
The Independent

London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package

London’s top markets were all in the green on Thursday after the Prime Minister committed to spending billions of pounds on freezing energy bills for households across the UK.All indices on the London Stock Exchange had made gains when markets closed as the Government delivered some good news in the form of the costly support package.The FTSE 100 closed the day 24.23 points higher, or 0.33%, at 7,262.06.It has been slow going, but stocks look like they are in a mood to continue yesterday’s reboundChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IGThe upbeat mood was somewhat dampened by the European Central...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over

Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Brazil Broker Avenue Aims for 1 Million Clients After Itau Deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage Avenue Holdings Inc expects to reach the 1 million customer mark soon, an executive said, after Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco agreed to acquire a stake in the firm. Avenue, which offers Brazilian investors access to foreign markets, currently has 600,000 clients following...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy