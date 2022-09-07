Read full article on original website
Related
European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says a historic market crash is looming - and touts crypto as the best defense
The personal-finance guru, who dismissed bitcoin as worthless in May, said it was vital for investors to get into crypto before the crash.
Unemployment rate falls to 3.6% in three months to July amid cost of living crisis
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 between July and August to 29.7 million.According to the ONS figures, unemployment is now at the lowest rate since May to July 1974.However, UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard the figures have shown.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.2 per cent over the three months to July but,with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real pay tumbled by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the...
Shoppers reduce their spend at Ocado as cost of living bites
Shoppers have cut back their spending as they try to offset the growing cost of living, online supermarket Ocado has said.The average basket that customers checked out reduced by 6% to £116 in the 13 weeks to the end of August, and have shrunk even more rapidly since.A large part of the change was due to customers switching to cheaper alternative products, Ocado said.Chief executive Tim Steiner said: “We remain focused on providing Ocado Retail customers with the best possible value to help them navigate the cost-of-living crisis, and are encouraged by the positive underlying trends in the business which...
Comments / 0