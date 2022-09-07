Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN
The running community across the nation is reeling in the recent news of the kidnapping and murder of a jogger in Memphis, Tennessee this past Friday morning. After the death of 34-year-old Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was confirmed, joggers far and wide began to talk about their safety and the safety of others.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police officer selected to represent Special Olympics Tennessee in Law Enforcement Torch Run
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officer Dean Ray has been selected to represent Special Olympics Tennessee in teh Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for the 2023 Berlin Special Olympics, officials announced Friday. Ray, who currently serves as a school resource officer, will be the only officer from...
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
WATE
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
wvlt.tv
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
wvlt.tv
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill can sell beer again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the business law enforcement received 34 calls for service in four months, had its beer license reinstated Friday, city officials confirmed to WVLT News. The business became the center of attention in April when a shooting between biker gangs left two...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault victim dies
The suspect in an assault case is now facing more charges after the victim died in the hospital.
myfoxzone.com
'I have to constantly be on the lookout': Female runners talk about reality they face every day
DALLAS — Natalie Merrill gets a little jealous when she sees men running with earbuds. “I can’t run in headphones,” she said. “I need to make sure I hear everything around me.”. In her right hand, she carries mace. In her left, she carries a pouch...
fox17.com
Former Tennessee court clerk charged with stealing $60K from evidence
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer has been indicted for stealing a large amount of cash stored by the court as evidence. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office (TCO) says that they conducted an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) which resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp.
Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants arrested
A Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance
The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
