Knoxville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN

The running community across the nation is reeling in the recent news of the kidnapping and murder of a jogger in Memphis, Tennessee this past Friday morning. After the death of 34-year-old Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was confirmed, joggers far and wide began to talk about their safety and the safety of others.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Knoxville, TN
Memphis, TN
Knoxville, TN
Memphis, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eliza Fletcher
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill can sell beer again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the business law enforcement received 34 calls for service in four months, had its beer license reinstated Friday, city officials confirmed to WVLT News. The business became the center of attention in April when a shooting between biker gangs left two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former Tennessee court clerk charged with stealing $60K from evidence

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer has been indicted for stealing a large amount of cash stored by the court as evidence. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office (TCO) says that they conducted an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) which resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN

