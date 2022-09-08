ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilia, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
WOMI Owensboro

One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky

A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Woods, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
Cecilia, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS

It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy