New York City’s mosquito spraying season is in full swing, this time heading into four different boroughs this week. Health Department trucks will spray pesticides in parts of Brooklyn and Queens on Tuesday, September 13 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The trucks will then spray parts of the Bronx and Manhattan on Thursday, September 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO