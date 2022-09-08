ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park

A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Travellers ‘abandoned’ in Bermuda for 21 hours after Miami to London flight diverted over ‘smoke in cockpit’

Travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert when pilots reportedly smelled smoke in the cockpit due to a suspected mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers then waited nearly 21 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
maritime-executive.com

New French Cruise Line Will Launch in 2023 with Renaissance

Plans were unveiled in France for a new cruise line seeking to build on the emerging trends in the cruise industry. The second brand to emerge in the wake of the financial collapse during the pandemic of the UK’s Cruise & Maritime Voyages is stirring hopes for a broader revival in the secondhand cruise ship business and the reemerged of tailored produces. CMV’s management team launched Ambassador Cruise Line in the UK earlier this year.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Shanghai, Mumbai, Melbourne and beyond: CNBC names the best Asia-Pacific hotels for business travel

Business travelers are on the road again. So there's no better time for CNBC Travel to name the best hotels for business travel across Asia-Pacific. CNBC joined with the market and consumer data firm Statista to produce rankings of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers." A second list of rankings for hotels in Europe and the Middle East will be published next month.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hypebeast.com

The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite

Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
Next Avenue

The TWA Hotel: A Trip Back in Time

This quirky hotel at New York's JFK International Airport transports guests back to the heyday of air travel. It is my husband's birthday weekend, and we are standing, awestruck, in the retro-themed TWA Hotel in JFK Airport in New York City. Designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1962, the landmark former TWA flight center, lauded by The American Institute of Architects as "one of the grandest examples of mid-20th century modern architecture," is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

United threatens to stop all flights at New York’s JFK airport

United Airlines has warned employees that it will pull out of John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport unless it is granted more take-off and landing slots at New York City’s biggest airport.Writing in a letter to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, United said it needed more opportunities at JFK to remain competitive with rival airlines. A letter sent by United to employees on Tuesday, seen by The Independent, said the airline had again asked for capacity at JFK to be increased and that it had given the FAA an October deadline for meeting its needs. “If we are...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok

A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
ORLANDO, FL

