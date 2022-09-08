Read full article on original website
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park
A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
New Airline Could Create Low-Fare Vacation Competition for U.S. Carriers
Arajet is offering some flights for a round-trip price of $149, compared to major U.S. airlines that are offering similar trips for more than $1,000.
The iconic Boeing 747 was retired by most airlines during the pandemic, but it's still used by world governments. See the countries flying the jumbo jet.
The latest nation to take ownership of the Queen of the Skies is Egypt, which was the mystery buyer of an old 747 from Boeing in 2021.
Travellers ‘abandoned’ in Bermuda for 21 hours after Miami to London flight diverted over ‘smoke in cockpit’
Travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert when pilots reportedly smelled smoke in the cockpit due to a suspected mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers then waited nearly 21 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport...
travelawaits.com
This Is The Happiest Destination In North America For Travelers — Plus The Entire Top 10
Take any flight heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and the feeling of excitement and anticipation is palpable. The mood isn’t necessarily the same on departures. The expectations of a trip to Las Vegas and all it has to offer are one reason why Club Med...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
maritime-executive.com
New French Cruise Line Will Launch in 2023 with Renaissance
Plans were unveiled in France for a new cruise line seeking to build on the emerging trends in the cruise industry. The second brand to emerge in the wake of the financial collapse during the pandemic of the UK’s Cruise & Maritime Voyages is stirring hopes for a broader revival in the secondhand cruise ship business and the reemerged of tailored produces. CMV’s management team launched Ambassador Cruise Line in the UK earlier this year.
One Giant Leap For Mankind: Dubai Set To Construct $5B Moon-Themed Luxury Resort
Dubai is set to construct a luxurious moon-themed resort worth $5 billion by the end of this decade, reports the Arabian Business. Co-founded by Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson, Moon World Resorts Inc has designed the structure that will have an overall height of 735 feet. According to...
CNBC
Shanghai, Mumbai, Melbourne and beyond: CNBC names the best Asia-Pacific hotels for business travel
Business travelers are on the road again. So there's no better time for CNBC Travel to name the best hotels for business travel across Asia-Pacific. CNBC joined with the market and consumer data firm Statista to produce rankings of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers." A second list of rankings for hotels in Europe and the Middle East will be published next month.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Is Nancy Pelosi Betting Big On Hotels? A Look At An Investment The US Speaker Of The House Made
One of the sectors hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic was hospitality, which included restaurants and hotels. A member of the U.S. Congress could be betting on the comeback of hotels with a recent investment in an LLC that owns hotels. What Happened: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently...
Video: Dubai's $5 billion Moon-themed luxury resort looks out of this world
Dubai could be home to a Moon-themed luxury resort built at an estimated cost of US$ 5 billion before the end of this decade, Arabian Business reported this week. The concept for the resort comes from the Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc (MWR). The city of Dubai is...
hypebeast.com
The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite
Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
Next Avenue
The TWA Hotel: A Trip Back in Time
This quirky hotel at New York's JFK International Airport transports guests back to the heyday of air travel. It is my husband's birthday weekend, and we are standing, awestruck, in the retro-themed TWA Hotel in JFK Airport in New York City. Designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1962, the landmark former TWA flight center, lauded by The American Institute of Architects as "one of the grandest examples of mid-20th century modern architecture," is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Most stylish new hotels and spas for 2022 revealed
Design and architecture magazine Dezeen has revealed its awards shortlist for 2022 -- and one Latin American country is leading the way.
United threatens to stop all flights at New York’s JFK airport
United Airlines has warned employees that it will pull out of John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport unless it is granted more take-off and landing slots at New York City’s biggest airport.Writing in a letter to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, United said it needed more opportunities at JFK to remain competitive with rival airlines. A letter sent by United to employees on Tuesday, seen by The Independent, said the airline had again asked for capacity at JFK to be increased and that it had given the FAA an October deadline for meeting its needs. “If we are...
Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok
A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
