ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

As some in Idaho aim to villainize librarians (of all people), here's one personal tally of the many good things Idaho educators do

By More by Tara Roberts
inlander.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
MIX 106

11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents

New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million supplemental budget request for the current fiscal year for the training. The request comes after Idaho lawmakers last session passed a bill to put into place screening, interventions and professional development to serve children with dyslexia.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho begs for school choice

Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?

Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
N. Scott Momaday
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#School Library#Disability#College
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party

We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
KIVI-TV

Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy