As some in Idaho aim to villainize librarians (of all people), here's one personal tally of the many good things Idaho educators do

11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million supplemental budget request for the current fiscal year for the training. The request comes after Idaho lawmakers last session passed a bill to put into place screening, interventions and professional development to serve children with dyslexia.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho begs for school choice
Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KTVB
Smoke chokes Treasure Valley, impacting schools
"Really the number one thing, especially during smoke events, is if you can stay out of it, stay indoors. Really reduce your exposure, that'll go a long ways."
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
KIVI-TV
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
KIVI-TV
Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.
Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
