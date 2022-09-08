ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Sunny Day Real Estate guitarist Dan Hoerner discusses his band's reunion, being an emo legend, and owning the Big Dipper

By More by Seth Sommerfeld
inlander.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes

Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
RATHDRUM, ID
Tri-City Herald

Moose caught taking a dip in resident’s swimming pool, Washington photos show

A mama moose surprised residents in Spokane, Washington when she was seen swimming in their pool. The moose wandered into a yard with her two babies to “take advantage of the fruit trees” there, according to a post on Facebook by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.. She ended up in the pool by accident, the post said.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hoerner
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Bob Stinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘God has my beautiful baby:’ Memorial held for Kiersten Noel

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Earlier this month, tragedy struck East Valley High School after two seniors were killed in a car crash while driving to a senior sunrise event at the school. On Saturday, the family of one of those girls, Kiersten Noel, held a public memorial for family, friends and other community members to share memories of the teenager,...
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Day Real Estate#Big Dipper#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Gonzaga Bulletin

Spokane rated fifth best of climate resilient cities in the US

Spokane was ranked fifth among the best cities to live in the United States considering climate change, according to a recent article written by Quicken Loans. The article, which was written on July 22, lists 20 of the most climate resilient cities in the U.S. based on house price index per state, comfort index, climate change risk, climate action plans and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) cumulative resistance screening index (CRSI).
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
KREM2

Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City and Valley crews put out hangar fire at Felt's Field, Saturday night. Spokane Valley Fire officials confirmed the fire started around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, at the 6100 block of East Rutter Avenue. This is a developing story and we'll bring you more details as...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy