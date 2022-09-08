Sunny Day Real Estate guitarist Dan Hoerner discusses his band's reunion, being an emo legend, and owning the Big Dipper

Read full article on original website
Related
SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
Tri-City Herald
Moose caught taking a dip in resident’s swimming pool, Washington photos show
A mama moose surprised residents in Spokane, Washington when she was seen swimming in their pool. The moose wandered into a yard with her two babies to “take advantage of the fruit trees” there, according to a post on Facebook by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.. She ended up in the pool by accident, the post said.
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
‘God has my beautiful baby:’ Memorial held for Kiersten Noel
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Earlier this month, tragedy struck East Valley High School after two seniors were killed in a car crash while driving to a senior sunrise event at the school. On Saturday, the family of one of those girls, Kiersten Noel, held a public memorial for family, friends and other community members to share memories of the teenager,...
Sister of Providence honored for 60 years of service across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Not many people get a parade as they head into retirement. But then again, not many people have lovingly served a mission for 60 years like Sister Rosalie Locati. Sister Rosalie is a beloved figure in her hometown of Walla Walla, in Pullman and in Spokane, where has served as the mission director at Providence Sacred Heart...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzaga Bulletin
Spokane rated fifth best of climate resilient cities in the US
Spokane was ranked fifth among the best cities to live in the United States considering climate change, according to a recent article written by Quicken Loans. The article, which was written on July 22, lists 20 of the most climate resilient cities in the U.S. based on house price index per state, comfort index, climate change risk, climate action plans and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) cumulative resistance screening index (CRSI).
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Mead shows off big play capacity; Rogers gets into win column
The top of the table in the Greater Spokane League is starting to have a familiar look to it, as Central Valley and Mt. Spokane have gotten off to good starts. Meanwhile, Gonzaga Prep got a wake-up call on its trip east and the 2A crowd had a tough go of it as a group – with Rogers being the lone exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zoom Diallo receives offer Gonzaga following unofficial visit
In an unofficial visit to Spokane over the weekend, four-star point guard Zoom Diallo announced on Twitter he received a scholarship offer from Gonzaga. The Tacoma native is the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington State in the class of 2024 according to 247sports. Along with the Zags, the 6-foot-4 ...
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City and Valley crews put out hangar fire at Felt's Field, Saturday night. Spokane Valley Fire officials confirmed the fire started around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, at the 6100 block of East Rutter Avenue. This is a developing story and we'll bring you more details as...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
Comments / 0